Everyone Should Be Alarmed at Who Has Visited White House 14 Times Since Biden Took Office

A revelation about a particular 14-time visitor to the White House should worry everyone since that person is no less than the son of anti-American billionaire George Soros.

On Saturday, it was reported that Alexander Soros, son of the dangerous anti-American billionaire, has been a frequent visitor at Joe Biden’s White House. And not by just a little. He has reportedly appeared at the White House a whopping 14 times, according to the New York Post.

He has visited Biden so many times, it spurred the paper to call him a “de-facto White House ambassador” for his father’s extreme, left-wing anti-American agenda that is making America a more dangerous place to live.

According to the White House visitor logs, Alexander Soros visited Biden on behalf of George Soros a dozen times last year and two more times the year before.

His last visit appears to have been on Dec. 1 when he met with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s advisor Nina Srivastava.

That same day, Alexander Soros was one of 330 people treated to a lavish dinner on the South Lawn of the White House hosted by first lady Jill Biden. The event was held to honor a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron and Macron’s wife, Brigitte.

During that same few days, Alexander Soros also met with Advisor to the Counselor of President Mariana Adame and Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer.

Indeed, the records show Alexander Soros met with Adame and Srivastava time and again over the last year, along with National Security Adviser Kimberly Lang, and Klain advisor Madeline Strasser.

Naturally, the White House has refused to say what all these meetings were about.

But Mike Howell, the director of the Oversight Project at the Heritage Foundation, was alarmed by the many meetings, especially considering how Alexander and his father have already “done tremendous damage to our country.”

“The Soros agenda is one of death and destruction in the name of open borders and ending Western Civilization,” Howell said. “The Biden administration and rogue prosecutor movement may be [its] most damaging purchase in America to date.”

Howell is right. These visits should shock, outrage, and worry every American, especially since it indicates that Biden and his cronies have wholeheartedly signed onto the destructive and anti-American Soros agenda that has already directly led to the deaths of countless Americans with Soro’s soft-on-crime District Attorney campaign alone.

Alexander himself is no slouch in donating to far-left causes and candidates here in the U.S.A. As the Post notes, he has donated $2 million to the Senate Majority PAC, and more than $11 million to a list of other far-left PACs that, in turn, support Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Tom Fitton, president of the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, told the paper that Alexander Soros’ baleful influence on lefty Washington cannot be underestimated. With his open borders initiatives, his “aggressive environmental agenda,” his desire to undermine our systems of justice and jurisprudence, Alexander is a full evangelist for his father’s agenda.

Further, the president of the conservative think tank Capital Research Center, Scott Walter, added that Alexander seems to be the elder Soros’ heir apparent.

“Like his father, he cozies up to White House and congressional leaders willing to do the family’s bidding on such issues as crime, immigration, election policy, and more, as the Soroses exploit every type of giving: money to parties, independent expenditure groups, and so-called charities,” Walter said.

This man is one of the most dangerous men in America. The apple did not fall far from the tree, for sure. But the fact that Biden has been confabbing with him so much is telling, indeed.

