Nobody Believed a 3-Year-Old’s Story Until a Housing Renovation Ended with a Murder Charge

A man who allegedly murdered his wife in 1993 is set to go on trial Monday after the biological son found his mother’s skull during a housing renovation in 2014.

No one believed Aaron Fraser when he recounted the incident when he was 3 years old, The Washington Post reported Monday.

“Daddy hurt her,” Fraser allegedly said to a child protection service worker, according to The Florida Times-Union.

Fraser’s mother, Bonnie Haim, mysteriously disappeared in January 1993. Police believed Fraser’s father, Michael Haim, murdered his wife after 3-year-old Fraser talked to the service worker, Unsolved Mysteries reported.

“From what Aaron told us that day, my only conclusion was that there had been a domestic fight and that Michael Haim had killed his wife and had removed her, and that their 3-and-a-half-year-old son, Aaron Haim, had witnessed this,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department Detective Robert Hinson said, according to Unsolved Mysteries.

TRENDING: Texas House Speaker Shuts Down Constitutional Carry Bill After Pro-Gun Activist Shows Up at His Home

Fraser told investigators in 2016 that he remembered seeing his mom’s murder as a child, but family members did not believe him. Fraser’s grandparents reportedly told him that he was “brainwashed,” News4Jax reported.

Fraser and his brother-in-law were renovating his childhood home in when they discovered an object that appeared to look like a coconut in December 2014, according to the Times-Union. It turned out to be a skull, however.

Michael Haim had allegedly been abusive to Bonnie Haim prior to her death, Unsolved Mysteries reported.

“One day they got into an argument … in the parking lot,” Michael Haim’s aunt Eveann Haim said, according to Unsolved Mysteries.

“And she came in crying and he had slammed her hand in the door, and her nails were broke and she was very upset at that point.”

Bonnie Haim was reportedly planning to take her child and leave her husband before her death, Unsolved Mysteries reported.

Fraser was adopted by another family and took their last name. He won ownership of his childhood home in a settlement against Michael Haim in 2005. Haim was charged for the murder in 2015, according to the Post.

Do you think Michael Haim will be found guilty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (427 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

Fraser is expected to testify sometime in the week, according to the Times-Union.

RELATED: Jury To Decide If Bizarre Fallout Shelter Fire Was a Crime

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.