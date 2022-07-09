Share
Everyone Thought RadioShack Was Dead, Then Its Account Started Posting Something Strange

 By Jack Davis  July 9, 2022 at 3:25pm
As if scrolling Twitter was not already an adventure that would make Alice’s journey through Wonderland seem tame by comparison, the RadioShack account is raising eyebrows.

Its tweets, which veer from ridiculous to risqué, led The Hill to go in search of the reason a somewhat staid brand name is slinging Twitter-speak.

The story begins with the downfall of the electronics store chain in 2015 when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Efforts to build something profitable out of the pieces continued through 2017, when Retail Ecommerce Ventures bought the brand.

But nostalgia is not in its line.

In December, REV announced the creation of the RadioShack DeFi cryptocurrency platform.

The hope, not yet materialized in what has become a difficult market for cryptocurrency, was that the RadioShack name might make it more palatable to cautious investors.

However, there is nothing cautious at all about its tweets. A few PG-rated samples are shown below.

After its tweets started going viral at the end of June, the account gave quite a response.

“Shack intern here. I wanted to take a sec to reflect on my post. [I know] your expecting me to say, in my wildest dreams I never thought that tweet would go viral and to apologize. But i did because [I know] that s*** was fire [as f***]. No we didnt get hacked, and no im not fired. Buckle up b****.”

Ábel Czupor, RadioShack’s chief marketing officer, gave a more detailed explanation to Input magazine.

“You really have to make an impression in order to basically get known with youngsters,” he said, adding, “Right now, we’re still kind of figuring the voice out.”

Czupor said it was imperative to eschew the boredom of standard business Twitter accounts.

“If you look at any corporate accounts, all of them are pretty boring,” he said. “That is not something people really engage with; that’s more content people will be reading but not talking about.”

All of RadioShack’s tweets “have to be something people will be surprised about,” he said.

“The more surprised people are, the more engagement it’s going to get — as long as the tweet is good and doesn’t offend anyone directly,” he said.

There is one off-limits area: politics.

“We don’t want to turn people against each other because of something we’ve said,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation