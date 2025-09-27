'Everything Is On The Table': Bondi Warns Bad Actors Who Weaponized the Legal System Against Trump

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday on Fox News’ Hannity that the “weaponization” of the legal system has “ended,” following the Department of Justice’s (DOJ’s) indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

The DOJ announced Thursday that Comey faces one count of making an alleged false statement within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch and one count of obstruction of a congressional investigation.

While listing the legal hurdles that President Donald Trump has faced, including the Russiagate hoax and attempts to suppress Hunter Biden’s laptop, Fox’s Sean Hannity told Bondi that he’s “nervous for the country.”

“You shouldn’t be nervous any longer because Donald Trump is in office, and the weaponization has ended. We’ve made that very clear,” Bondi said.

“Whether you’re a former FBI director, whether you’re a former head of an Intel community, whether you are a current state or local elected official, whether you’re a billionaire funding organizations to try to keep Donald Trump out of office. Everything is on the table.”

“We will investigate you, and we will end the weaponization,” Bondi added.

“No longer will there be a two-tier system of justice. We are working hand-in-hand — [FBI] Director [Kash] Patel and I [with] Todd Blanche, with our incredible intel community [Director of National Intelligence] Tulsi Gabbard [and] [CIA Director] John Radcliffe, going non-stop around the clock. People will be held accountable.”

Since Trump’s first term in office, the president has faced ongoing legal battles from the government.

From false claims that his first campaign colluded with Russia to the FBI raiding his personal home in Florida in 2022, Trump has consistently said Democrats in government have targeted him legally.

The charges against the former FBI director come after early reports Wednesday speculated that the DOJ would ask a grand jury to indict Comey on allegations of lying to Congress in September 2020 as a legal deadline approached.

On Thursday, the DOJ announced that Comey “did not authorize someone at the FBI to be an anonymous source,” and, according to the indictment, that “statement was false.”

In 2020, Comey sat before the Senate Judiciary Committee, pleading ignorance to knowing that there had been significant problems with the dossier’s reliability.

At the time, Comey said his staff at the FBI had not notified him of issues regarding Igor Danchenko, who was the primary source for the Steele dossier’s author Christopher Steele.

Comey also told the lawmakers that he could not “recall” details from a briefing in October 2016 about the DOJ’s concerns over the dossier’s political bias against Trump.

In July, reports revealed that current FBI Director Kash Patel uncovered “burn bags” containing thousands of documents tied to discrediting the Russia case.

According to Fox News, one of the alleged items recovered was a classified annex to special counsel John Durham’s final report, which was expected to contain evidence suggesting how the FBI played a role in advancing the Russia collusion narrative.

