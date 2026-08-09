Evidence of 2020 Election Problems Still Piling up - 633k Voter Registration Files Compromised in Just 1 County, New Docs Show

A hacker managed to steal 633,000 voter registration files in the swing state of Arizona before the 2020 election, newly declassified documents from the White House allege.

Yet, despite the massive breach, both local and federal prosecutors declined to bring charges against the man under President Joe Biden’s administration, according to Just the News.

But remember: Safest and securest election in American history!

According to the Thursday report by John Solomon and Steven Richards, Department of Justice Files found that the individual used a computer script to “scrape” the voter registration files of Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and Arizona’s most populous county.

This included 930 individuals whose files contained “sensitive voter information like domestic violence victims, judges and law enforcement officers,” according to FBI case files.

However, despite the fact that the FBI coaxed an admission from the hacker behind it, no charges were filed.

“The FBI spent significant resources solving this cybercrime,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in a letter earlier this week.

Was the 2020 election the most secure in history as many experts and those in the media claim? Yes No

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“The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Maricopa County, Arizona Attorney’s Office, and the Pinal County, Arizona Attorney’s Office were presented with the findings of this investigation. All declined to prosecute the matter.”

Merely having the voter registration files would not give anyone the ability to change votes or cast illegal ballots, it must be noted.

However, if the data were to fall into the hands of America’s adversaries, Just the News reported, “they could hamper the ability of voters to cast ballots in the future.

“China has obtained about 220 million such files, documents released last month by President Donald Trump show.”

Contemporaneously, the hack was covered as a minor a thing, with county election officials telling Tuscon.com that the only thing that had been accessed was a site where Arizona residents could register to vote and nothing with sensitive information. The only thing that could be gleaned from that, officials said, was a voter registration number.

However, the suspect in the case — who described himself to law enforcement as a “hacker or tinkerer” — said he was able to access the files after realizing that the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office included his voter ID number in the URL of the page that contained his voter registration information.

According to a newly declassified Nov. 5, 2020, FBI interview, the individual “developed and tested a PowerShell script, which accessed and extracted the voter registration data from the Maricopa County Recorder’s website.”

“[Redacted] initially grabbed a small amount of data, but decided to stop because the script was not working right. He started thinking of ways to improve on the script to make it better. [Redacted] estimated that approximately 100 – 1,000 records were taken during this time and referred to this as the ‘trial run.'”

“Around the beginning of October 2020, [redacted] improved his PowerShell script,” the document continued. “He ran the script again up until around November 2, 2020, when Maricopa County fixed their firewall. [Redacted] stated he probably would have continued this activity if the flaw went unfixed.”

“[Redacted] knew Maricopa County was aware of his activity because his script provided an error message and could no longer generate requests. Between 1,000,000 and 2,000,000 voter registration records were extracted to text files stored on [redacted] ‘s personal hard drives, which he estimated to be four gigabytes (GB) of data.”

Safest and most secure election! Don’t you dare say otherwise.

Anyhow, the hacker told the FBI that he didn’t intend to sell the information because “it was publicly available.” He acknowledged he could have purchased the data, but “he wanted to obtain the information for free.” He told authorities he “realized the gravity of the situation and became scared.”

He also said that he “considered telling the news about his actions, but thought it was better kept a secret as it would have brought down a ‘s***storm’ during the elections.”

And thank heavens he didn’t because Joe Biden’s DOJ and a whole host of other agencies decided against prosecuting him.

In a separate Just the News report published Thursday, Richards wrote that the incident highlights puts a spotlight on Republican efforts to pass the SAVE America Act for election security.

“President Donald Trump has used this evidence to argue for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, which would, among other provisions, require proof of citizenship for individuals to vote in federal elections,” he wrote.

“None of the evidence released so far by the White House suggests that votes were manipulated or provides proof of widespread fraud, but it does raise concerns about the ability of actors, domestic or foreign, to exploit voter data or interfere in the election process. “

This is the latest case of electoral malfeasance that doesn’t prove widespread fraud has ever tipped an election or that mass fraudulent ballots were cast, but it does cast doubt upon the safety and security of a system that the Democrats refuse to fix or even acknowledge is broken.

In fact, they’re holding up legislation that would secure that system because they claim that showing an ID to vote isn’t just too difficult but racist. (Olive Garden, mysteriously, hasn’t been cast in such a light for requiring identification for its never-ending pasta deal. When spaghetti is more secure than elections, there’s an issue.)

This guy, from all accounts, was just a tinkerer who knew how to scrape data in just a few steps. Beijing, which can track virtually all of its citizens with just the click of a mouse, is more than a few steps ahead of this moron. If that doesn’t get legislators to pass the SAVE Act, that means they simply don’t care.

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