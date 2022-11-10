Evidence Found at Aaron Carter's Home May Be 'Big Clue' into Deciphering How He Died

Although no formal cause of death has been given in the death of singer Aaron Carter, a report suggests an old habit of Carter’s may have resurfaced.

Carter, 34, was found dead Saturday in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, north of Los Angeles.

TMZ reported Monday that police said multiple cans of compressed air were found in the former pop star’s bedroom and bathroom. Prescription pills were also found there, the report said. The site called the report “a big clue.”

The last sighting of Carter alive was at 2 a.m. Friday when his housekeeper saw him answering the door to police, who had been called to do a wellness check, TMZ reported.

The report said the housekeeper did not see Carter after that until she found his body on Saturday.

Gary Madatyan, a friend of the singer’s, said there were indications that Carter was huffing – inhaling fumes or compressed air to get high – when he toured the house, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“When I got there, the house was completely closed. We couldn’t get into the house. The police were doing the investigation and the body was still in the house,” he said, noting that he and Melanie Martin, Carter’s girlfriend, later took a look after the officers left.

“I went to his bedroom, the bedroom was normal,” he said. “I went to the bathroom where the bathtub was full of water, like, yellowish color.”

Madatyan said he saw aerosol cans in the house and he suspected Carter had been huffing.

“There was a time he was doing it on Instagram. As soon as I saw it, me and Melanie, we got in on a text message saying, ‘This is bad. This is not good.’ We were very worried about him,” he said.

“It was really bad. … He looked terrible. He lost so much weight. He was not acting normal. His mind was not there. … I heard he’s taking a lot of medication, not specifically illegal drugs, but he was on a lot of medication,” Madatyan said.

Carter’s friend offered his guess at what took place.

“I personally think he was on medication and had fallen asleep in a bathtub. … I think it’s a tragic accident, because he loved life. He had so many plans. Even though he had mental issues, addiction, he loved life,” Madatyan said.

Carter had said in 2019 that he started huffing when he was 16, stopped for a while and started again when he was around 23, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

“I started going to Staples and Office Depot and different places, buying it with cash so it wouldn’t be reported on receipts or anything like that, so no one could trace me,” he said.

“I was huffing because I was really f***ing stupid and sad, but this is really no excuse. I was huffing because I’m a drug addict,” Carter said.

