Evil: Newsom's Team Decides to Free Child Molester Whose Crimes We Can't Fully Describe Here (and You Wouldn't Want Us To)

A pedophile who was convicted of 16 counts of child molestation in 1999 has been granted parole, thanks to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who expanded the law that enabled child rapist David Allen Funston to walk free.

“Following his conviction, he was sentenced to 20 years and 8 months in prison, as well as three consecutive sentences of 25 years to life,” the Los Angeles Times reported. “Now 64, he is incarcerated at the California Institution for Men in Chino.”

At trial, seven girls and one boy — all of whom were under the age of 7 when they were molested — described the horrific sexual abuse they suffered from Funston, who lured them into his car with candy and toys.

Graphic, but this is how hideous his crimes were against children at an age of FIRST GRADE. pic.twitter.com/NSH46xrZ0Z — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 24, 2026

Instead of spending the rest of his life in jail, Funston will now walk free after being granted “elderly parole.”

Under California’s Elderly Parole Program, an inmate can be released if they are more than 50 years old, have been in prison for at least 20 years, and the parole board determines they’re not an unreasonable risk to public safety.

While California enacted the elderly parole law in 2014 — before Newsom became governor in 2019 — he lowered the age requirement from 60 to 50.

This makes no sense — 50 is not even “elderly.” It’s middle age.

Newsom also reduced the required jail time served from 25 years to 20.

HORRIFYING: A p*dophile named David Funston kidnapped multiple kids under the age of seven & r*ped them—one little girl was just 3—and California just granted him parole as part of Gavin Newsom’s elderly parole program. The p*dophile & r*pist was convicted and sentenced to 3… pic.twitter.com/rlg8Erpxk8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 23, 2026

One victim — who was kidnapped and sexually abused when she was just 4 years old — told the Los Angeles Times that releasing Funston is “a huge disservice to all Californians.”

Pedophilia is “an illness that doesn’t go away,” she underscored.

“He shouldn’t be breathing the same air that we’re breathing at all,” the victim said. “I disagree with him getting paroled out because he’s a horrible person. That man is a monster. He’s one sick individual.”

The victim also said she fears for her life if her abuser is allowed to roam the streets again.

“What if he gets out and and tries to find his old victims and wants to kill us?” she asked.

Former Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who prosecuted Funston, is stunned that he was granted parole.

“It was the worst child sexual predator [case] I’ve ever prosecuted, hands down,” she said.

It’s mind-boggling how Democrats repeatedly come down on the wrong side of every major issue.

Whether it’s championing pedophiles at the expense of public safety, or prioritizing foreign invaders over law-abiding Americans, the left consistently exhibits a warped, inverted value system that endangers the very fabric of society.

