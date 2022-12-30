Evil: Trans Killer Who Confessed to Slaughtering Parents Reassigned 'Female' in Prison - It Gets Worse

This is sick.

A man who was convicted of murdering his parents because they supposedly wouldn’t accept his “trans” identity has been registered as a female in prison.

The Maine Department of Corrections has designated Andrew Balcer as a “female” in prison records, according to Reduxx. Balcer was listed as male as recently as September.

In 2018, Balcer was convicted of stabbing his mother and father to death with a Ka-Bar knife on Halloween 2016, according to Fox News.

The move to entertain Balcer’s delusions amounts to a slap in the face of his deceased parents.

The convicted killer admitted that he savagely murdered his mother and father because of their lack of support for his supposed gender transition, according to Reduxx.

#andrewbalcer Man who killed family over lack of support for his transgender identity. pic.twitter.com/f19RhV35lS — Adult Human Female (@2ndMosttwit) December 30, 2022

Balcer claimed that his parents physically and sexually abused him as a boy days before his 2018 guilty plea — an account forcefully rejected by his brother.

In fact, Christopher Balcer (his brother) asked a Maine judge to sentence his parents’ killer without leniency, calling him a “remorseless murderer” and an ” “inhuman creature.”

Balcer took on the guise of a female in his newest mugshot, clocking in at 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighing 245 pounds.

The Maine Department of Corrections’ decision to entertain the delusions of a murderer could have dangerous consequences for the real female inmates in the state’s prisons.

The double murderer has been moved to the Maine Correctional Center — a prison in Windham that houses both male and female inmates.

It’s unclear if Balcer is being housed with real females, but his move to the new facility comes as Balcer formalizes his faux female identity with the state.

The Maine legislature enacted new a law permitting prisoners to serve their sentences as the gender of their choice just last year.

So-called “trans” inmates have wreaked havoc behind prison walls before.

One trans inmate impregnated three female inmates earlier this year after securing housing in a New Jersey women’s prison unit, according to the New York Post.

Maybe the country’s most politically correct states are simply helpless to prevent male murderers and convicts from using their “female” identity to get out of serving their time where they belong.

That would require acknowledging reality.

