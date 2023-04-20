Parler Share
News

More EVs Could Accelerate Parking Garage Collapses - Expert Points to an Overlooked Detail

 By Ole Braatelien  April 20, 2023 at 12:47pm
Parler Share

U.K. car experts and engineers are concerned about outdated parking structures being over-weighted by EVs. But the problem is not just a British one.

Electric vehicles can be much heavier than conventional cars because of their batteries (a detail often overlooked). These weighty cars could take a toll on older parking structures, making them more prone to buckling and collapse.

In response, the British Parking Association has written new guidance on U.K. parking structures, calling for an increase in their weight capacity, The Telegraph reported.

Structural engineer Chris Whapples helped write the BPA guidance, along with the chair of the association’s structures group Russell Simmons.

“I don’t want to be too alarmist, but there definitely is the potential for some of the early car parks in poor condition to collapse,” Whapples said. “Operators need to be aware of electric vehicle weights, and get their car parks assessed from a strength point of view, and decide if they need to limit weight.”

Trending:
FDA Pulls Authorization for Original Pfizer and Moderna COVID Vaccines

EVs weigh more than the cars of the 1960s and 1970s, which is when many of the U.K.’s car parks were built, according to The Telegraph.

The new guidance would require an increase in concrete floor strength from roughly 562 pounds per square meter to 674 pounds.

The BPA said the new guidance is precautionary and should not cause alarm.

But this problem of outdated parking structures and the potential for collapse is not unique to the U.K.

Will electric vehicles accelerate parking garage failures?

On Tuesday, a parking garage in New York City collapsed, killing at least one person.

The parking structure was built in 1925 but the building has had improvements since then, according to Fox News.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined yet.

Related:
Man Shows How Brutal an EV Road Trip Can Be as He's Forced to Bundle Up Instead of Using Heater in Car

With the increase of heavier EVs on the road, it is not difficult to imagine such collapses could happen to outdated structures.

For instance, according to Kelly Blue Book, the 2023 GMC Hummer EV weighs over 9,000 pounds. Conversely, the gas-powered Sierra 1500 weighs 4,430 lbs.

According to KBB, much of the Hummer’s weight comes from its Ultium battery, which alone weighs approximately 2,900 pounds.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Ole Braatelien
Content Coordinator
Ole Braatelien is a social media coordinator for The Western Journal. He currently attends Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where he is pursuing a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication.




More EVs Could Accelerate Parking Garage Collapses - Expert Points to an Overlooked Detail
Firefighters Dish Damning Info on Electric Vehicles as Biden Buckles Down on His Green Agenda
'Hidden' Bible Chapter Uncovered from 1,500 Years Ago - It Was Always There, But No One Could See It
'John Wick' Star's Lawyer Disputes Actor's Death Certificate, Claims It Goes Against Facts Known by Family
Watch People Stand Up One by One and Disrupt Nancy Pelosi Event: 'You're a Sad Old Drunk'
See more...

Conversation