Tony Bobulinski, who says he is a former business partner of Hunter Biden, announced at a news conference Thursday night in Nashville that he would be cooperating with the FBI regarding a potential investigation into alleged questionable business dealings between the Biden family and a Chinese corporation.

Bobulinski, a U.S. Navy veteran, discussed an email dated May 13, 2017, and published by the New York Post last week, which mentioned “remuneration packages” for six people in an unspecified business venture reportedly involving Sinohawk Holdings and the now-bankrupt Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co.

The name “Sinohawk” was chosen in recognition that the company would be doing business with China and that the hawk was the favorite animal of Joe Biden’s late son, Beau, according to Bobulinski.

Among the partners listed were “H,” “Jim,” the “big guy,” Rob Walker, a former Clinton administration official, James Gilliar, a British national, and Bobulinski, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The proposed equity stake listed in the May 13, 2017, email included 20 percent for “H,” 10 percent for Jim and “10 [percent] held by H for the big guy?”

“In that email there is no question that ‘H’ stands for Hunter, ‘big guy’ for his father, Joe Biden, and Jim for Jim Biden. In fact Hunter often referred to his father as ‘the big guy’ or ‘my chairman,’” Bobulinski told reporters.

“On numerous occasions it was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face. In fact I was advised by Gilliar and Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden’s involvement secret,” he added.

Bobulinski recounted that he met personally with Joe Biden in May 2017, less than two weeks prior to the email in question being sent.

“On May 2, 2017, the night before Joe Biden was to appear at the Milken Conference, I was introduced to Joe Biden by Jim Biden and Hunter Biden,” he said.

“At my approximately hour-long meeting with Joe that night, we discussed the Bidens’ history, the Bidens’ family business plans with the Chinese with which he was clearly familiar at least at high level,” Bobulinski continued.

All this runs contrary to Biden’s repeated claims he was not familiar with his son’s questionable business dealings, many of which happened while Joe Biden was vice president.

According to a written statement from Bobulinski released Wednesday, CEFC did not really care about a return on investment in entering into this deal with the Bidens through Sinohawk, but wanted political leverage.

“I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI,” he said. “They were looking at this as a political or influence investment.

“Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening,” Bobulinski added.

During his Thursday news conference, Bobulinski recounted a disagreement he had with Hunter Biden when the latter allegedly demanded millions CEFC was to invest in Sinohawk be transferred directly to the Bidens.

“Hunter wanted $5 million of those funds to go to himself and his family. So he wanted the funds wired directly to an entity affiliated with him,” Bobulinski said.

“I objected because that was contrary to our written agreements concerning Sinohawk,” the investor explained. “[Hunter] said referring to the chairman, his father, that CFC was really investing in the Biden family.”

According to Bobulinski, Hunter became very upset when Bobulinski called for Sinohawk to follow proper corporate governance rules in relation to corporate distributions.

Following this disagreement between the two men, CEFC never sent funds to Sinohawk, Bobulinski said.

“Instead I found out from Sen. [Ron] Johnson’s September report that the $5 million was sent in August 2017 to entities affiliated with Hunter,” Bobulinski said.

The whistleblower announced Thursday he planned to meet with the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which Johnson chairs, on Friday, and would be “providing to the FBI the devices which contain the evidence corroborating what I have said.”

Johnson confirmed his committee’s plans to meet with Bobulinski and said the FBI would be interviewing him as well, but added that the committee’s meeting would be on another date.

“I appreciate that the FBI has a job to do, and I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters that our Committees have been investigating for months,” Johnson said, according to Fox News.

Tony Bobulinski, the Biden family insider-turned-whistleblower, is being interviewed today by the FBI about the mountains of evidence he recently released detailing Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals, per a release from @SenRonJohnson‘s office. pic.twitter.com/X0vAC2Xooc — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 23, 2020

“I expect that Mr. Bobulinski will speak with our committee as soon as possible and fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings.”

The Biden campaign has not denied the authenticity of the emails.

When questioned about the subject at Thursday night’s debate, Joe Biden simply proclaimed, “I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life.”

Joe Biden: “I have not taken a single penny from any foreign source ever in my life.” #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/Ib0xF8iehq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2020

That does not answer the question. The May 13, 2017, email says that in the proposed Sinohawk deal, Hunter would be holding the equity interest for his father.

Did Hunter pass on part of the $5 million to “entities affiliated” with him?

The Biden campaign has pointed to Joe Biden’s tax returns to argue his finances are above board and include no Chinese investments.

But what if the former vice president did not report these funds to the IRS? In other words, what if he broke the law?

That is something the FBI would want to investigate.

Fox News reported Thursday that the FBI subpoenaed a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden in late 2019 as part of a money-laundering investigation.

While it’s not money laundering, Joe and Jill Biden avoided paying hundreds of thousands in payroll taxes by setting up S corporations to pass the money through in the form of S corporation profits instead of taxable wages, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Tens of millions have been spent investigating President Donald Trump and his family. It’s time for the spotlight to shift to the Bidens.

Here’s hoping the FBI will do its job.

