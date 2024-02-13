Joe Biden’s week started off badly and just keeps getting worse.

According to a New York Post report Tuesday, Anthony Bobulinskin, an ex-business business partner of Hunter Biden, has testified in an opening statement to Congress regarding the true nature of the Biden family’s shady business dealings.

Much of Bobulinski’s five-page statement stems from experience working closely with Hunter Biden and his uncle, the president’s brother James Biden, on a business venture with the CEFC China Energy.

It’s a company that, Bobulinski said, “had been identified as a known surrogate of the Chinese Communist Party by the U.S. Government and prosecutors in the Southern District of New York as far back as 2016, possibly earlier.”

Bobulinski testified behind closed doors on Tuesday before members of the House Oversight Committee and members of the House Judiciary Committee, according to Fox News.

Bobulinski’s statement left no doubt about what role Joe Biden had in the family’s business affairs:

“I want to be crystal clear: from my direct personal experience and what I have subsequently come to learn, it is clear to me that Joe Biden was ‘the Brand’ being sold by the Biden family,” his statement said.

In Bobulinski’s words “alarm bells should have been going off in the Obama-Biden White House,” but, apparently, no action was taken to prevent this ill-advised business venture.

Further, the statement notes, the “Chinese Communist Party through its surrogate, China Energy Company Limited, or ‘CEFC’ – a CCP-linked Chinese energy conglomerate – successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama-Biden White House.”

In the statement, Bobulinski, a former Navy lieutenant, states that “Joe Biden’s immediate family members were enriched to the tune of tens of millions of dollars from some of our most dangerous adversaries, including the Chinese Communist Party,” and other enemies of the United States.

Now, though by his own admission Bobulinski has worked with Democrats, in addition to entering into business ventures with the Biden’s, Bobulinski states at the outset that “I am here today out of duty to God and country in a nonpartisan manner with only one party in mind, the party I served with honor and gratitude: the United States of America.”

From beginning to end, Bobulinski gives the impression that he is motivated, not just out of a sense of personal justice, himself getting defrauded by Biden and his unscrupulous family, but out of a sincere sense of patriotism and a desire for the truth about the Bidens to be more widely known.

“I sit here before two of the premiere commitees of Congress: Oversight and Judiciary. I implore each and every one of you to remove your partisan hats today and focus on one party: the United States of America,” Bobulinski’s statement declares.

“I hope your focus will be on a thorough and extensive investigaton and exposure of all of the facts and evidence – and on answering the questin of how we as a country allowed the White House to be infiltrated by our most existential adversary, the Chinese Communist Party.

“I also hope you will hold the complicit parties, including Joe Biden, accountable for their actions, as well as enact new laws that prevent this kind of deep corruption from ever happening again.”

Those are powerful words.

Still, it’s important to remember that this is just an opening statement, and Bobulinski has not given his full testimony, nor all his evidence just yet.

That said, if Bobulinski is not misleading us, he probably has plenty of evidence, none of which will do Biden’s faltering image any favors.

Taking Bobulinski’s opening statements and special counsel Robert Hur’s report together, all this looks terribly damaging for Biden.

He’s not just, in Hur’s words, an “elderly man with memory problems,” but thoroughly corrupt, happily using his political power and influence to make shady deals with America’s enemies to line his and his family’s pockets.

In 2024 alone, Biden has had numerous embarrassing gaffes in public, abysmal poll numbers, exploded at reporters who dared reference his diminished mental capacity (while simultaneously putting all doubts to rest on that subject), and is now facing resurfaced accusations of blatant corruption and possibly treason.

Biden’s chances for re-election weren’t looking stupendous at the end of 2023, but now, with all these new developments conspiring to make him look worse than he already did, they’re looking worse than ever.

It’s getting harder and harder to imagine Biden winning in November.

