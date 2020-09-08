Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s former White House stenographer has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the former vice president’s cognitive health.

Mike McCormick worked as a stenographer at the White House for 15 years, including a stint with Biden for six years from 2011 to 2017.

McCormick told the Washington Free Beacon in a recent interview that Biden’s mental acuity has slipped since he left office in 2017.

“He’s lost a step and he doesn’t seem to have the same mental acuity as he did four years ago,” McCormick said.

“He doesn’t have the energy, he doesn’t have the pace of his speaking.”

“He’s a different guy,” McCormick added.

McCormick described working with and traveling with Biden — a job in which he transcribed Biden’s speeches and conversations — in his recent book, which is titled “Joe Biden Unauthorized.”

One of those conversations was with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who McCormick said “humiliated” Biden.

The stenographer recalled a meeting during the Obama administration’s so-called Russian reset visit in March 2011.

McCormick said that Biden’s aides claimed former President Barack Obama was “dominated” by Putin during a previous meeting, but that they were sure the then-vice president could handle Putin.

It did not work out that way.

While Biden attempted to speak about previously visiting Russia, Putin had his microphone cut and kicked the media out of the room, according to McCormick.

“[Putin’s] message was unmistakable: I’m in charge of the room, I’m in charge of my country, and I’m in charge of the reset,” McCormick writes in his book. “As you might imagine, the vice president’s staffers were furious with the Russians. I was instructed to have the transcript reflect how the vice president had been cut off in mid sentence.”

The book offers McCormick’s firsthand account of what the book describes as “Joe Biden’s crooked dealings in Ukraine.”

But, according to McCormick, that was when Biden could still speak off the cuff.

The stenographer said that Biden has lost the ability to speak without direction.

On Biden’s previous habit to ad-lib in place of speaking from prepared remarks, McCormick said, ”He’d just make a big joke out of it, and go straight from the hip.”

“And notice, he’s not doing that anymore,” he continued.

“He read that [Democratic National Committee speech] verbatim … it’s not Joe Biden anymore.”

McCormick told the Free Beacon Biden now appears “lost” at times.

Biden has notably appeared to read directions from a teleprompter, which has led to speculation the former vice president cannot deliver remarks without one:

Joe Biden reads “end of quote” after making debunked Social Security claim🤪 Joe Biden is the Ron Burgundy of politics. If it’s on the teleprompter he will read it. Clearly not the sharpest tool in the shed… no wonder China desperately wants him to win! pic.twitter.com/Q4EWZwJkUv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 4, 2020

Joe Biden reads from a teleprompter at almost all of his events… and he can barely do that sometimes. pic.twitter.com/DZBRwCpk19 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 8, 2020

Joe Biden is relying on a teleprompter to answer questions: “move it up here,” he tells his staff. There are long pauses between his words as he waits for the prompter to scroll. pic.twitter.com/zYlMbfd2mA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 7, 2020

The Free Beacon reported it reached out to Biden’s campaign for comment about McCormick’s claims, but the outlet did not receive a response.

