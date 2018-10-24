SECTIONS
US News
Print

Ex-Bomb Disposal Officer Notices Strange Characteristics of Device Sent to CNN

By Randy DeSoto
at 3:14pm
Print

A former Navy explosives expert pointed to some characteristics of the explosive devices sent to CNN and current and former Democratic officials, which indicated to him amateurish construction and perhaps an ulterior motive besides causing bodily harm.

CNN posted an image of a pipe bomb sent to its New York City bureau, which prompted the evacuation of the entire building on Wednesday.

The package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, care of CNN’s office in the Time Warner Building in midtown Manhattan.

TRENDING: Trump Digs Up Eye-Opening Obama Immigration Clip, Says ‘I Agree with President Obama 100%’

Thomas Sauer, who according to his LinkedIn profile is a Naval Academy graduate and served as a commander of a Naval explosive ordinance disposal unit, offered some observations on Twitter about the device.

First, he noted that wires were connected on both ends of the bomb, a style of construction he called “dumb.”

Sauer next pointed to the timer and saying that an experienced bomb maker would have placed it inside the pipe. “That thing is just silly looking,” he wrote.

Concerning the appearance of the device itself, he concluded, “Bottom Line: Whoever made that wanted it to be painfully obvious to anyone and everyone that it’s a ‘bomb.'”

Sauer then offered that “hoax devices” are “FAR more common than real ones. In which case, we should ask ourselves what the motives of the ‘bomber’ are and ‘who benefits?’ Go ahead. Think deeply and critically.”

RELATED: Sarah: Trump No More Responsible for Bombs Than Bernie Was for Scalise Shooting

Former Marine Corps bomb technician Johnny Jones told Fox News on Wednesday, “At first look … It does look like a bomb that could be designed to function, not just a hoax.”

Law enforcement officials believe, based on their preliminary reviews, the pipe bombs sent to Brennan, as well as former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton among others, were intended to maim or kill, according to ABC News.

The New York Times reported that the devices sent are similar to the one found on Monday in the mail box of the home of liberal billionaire political fundraiser George Soros.

President Donald Trump condemned the attacks, calling them “despicable” in remarks from the White House on Wednesday.

“The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice,” the president said.

“This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans,” Trump added. “We are extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning, and we will get to the bottom of it.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in a ceremonial swearing in by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Report: NBC News Withheld Vital Information That Could Have Cleared Kavanaugh of Rape Allegations

Randy DeSoto

An apparent pipe bomb was delivered to CNN's New York headquarters on Wednesday.ABC News / Twitter

Ex-Bomb Disposal Officer Notices Strange Characteristics of Device Sent to CNN

Chris Agee

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence ThomasChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Petition Against Clarence Thomas Backfires When His Supporters Collect 10x More Signatures

Chris Agee

Democratic Rep. Krysten Sinema of ArizonaKGUN / YouTube screen shot

Trooper Union Pulls Support for Kyrsten Sinema After Outcry From Members

Savannah Pointer

MAGA hat wearer harrassedFunny Boy / YouTube screen shot

Man Berated in Starbucks for Wearing MAGA Hat, Onlookers Do Absolutely Nothing

Chris Agee

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Friday.Alex Edelman / AFP / Getty Images

‘Swift and Certain Justice’: Trump Throws Down the Gauntlet on Mail Bombing Suspect

Evie Fordham

Steve ScaliseJohn Lamparski / Getty Images

Steve Scalise Calls Out New York Times for Publishing Trump Assassination Short Story

Jack Davis

Texas Attorney General Kenneth Paxton speaks to members of the media as Texas Solicitor General Scott Keller (R) listens in front of the U.S. Supreme Court April 18, 2016, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty Images

Texas Attorney General: Former Democratic Party Leader Funded ‘Voter Fraud Ring’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.