Ex-Border Patrol Chief Rebukes KJP, Has Damning Theory About Cocaine Found at White House

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner is questioning the Biden administration’s investigation into the cocaine found Sunday night in the White House.

“An investigation like this is pretty straightforward. Everybody that enters the White House is manifested,” Mark Morgan told the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“They know who comes in, they know when they came in, they’re checked, and there are video cameras everywhere,” he said.

Although the official line is that an investigation is in progress, Morgan — a former FBI agent who served as deputy assistant director for the bureau’s Inspection Division — said it should already be completed.

There is “forensic evidence, controlled access, cameras, witnesses, the manifest of who actually is coming to the White House, and who’s going through those areas, and a limited timeframe,” he told the Daily Mail.

“They’ve got so much information,” Morgan said, adding that “when it comes to serious investigations, this one’s a pretty straightforward investigation.”

“You get people, you download the tapes, you’re reviewing the tapes, you’re interviewing people,” he said.

But there has to be a will to find the truth, said Morgan, who was chief of the Border Patrol under former President Barack Obama.

“My question is, how much of that has been done?” he said.

“A lot of that could be influenced by the White House. This probably would go to the Deputy Chief of Staff’s purview to work with the Secret Service to coordinate. So my question is the Secret Service saying, ‘Hey, we need to interview XYZ.’ Are they allowed to interview those people?” Morgan said.

“Are they able to go in and pull surveillance tapes as they need? Are they able to talk to the people that they would normally need to talk to for this investigation without any roadblocks?” he said.

Morgan pushed back against White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s contention that there is heavy foot traffic in the area where the cocaine was found, saying the storage area consisted of lockboxes where visitors would leave their electronic devices. However, he said it’s likely the drugs came in courtesy of a guest.

“I think my best — the investigative assumption, still a lot we don’t know — but it was more than likely someone who was not working permanently at the White House,” he said, adding the permanent staff working in the building “wouldn’t use that box.”

“That doesn’t mean it can’t be somebody high up in the administration, because even as commissioner or a secretary, if you come into that area, and you had your cellphone, you would have to put your cellphone in that box,” he said.

Talk show host Megyn Kelly also ridiculed the pace of the investigation, according to the New York Post.

“There’s no way that there’s any public area that is accessible by staff, never mind visitors that they don’t have on camera. So this should not be too hard to solve. And we deserve an answer,” she said.

Kelly indicated she was less inclined to believe the guest theory.

“You really want us to believe that some guest who was forced to store his phone in a cubby took out his dime bag of coke and shoved it in there right next to his phone?” she said.

On Thursday, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said that due to the Hatch Act, he could not answer a question about whether the cocaine belonged to President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter, who as a recovering drug addict has been the center of speculation about the cocaine.

The Hatch Act bans federal employees from partisan political activities while they are acting as federal employees.

Former Bush administration ethics chief Richard Painter raised an eyebrow at Bates’ claim, saying he has “given lectures at the White House” on the law and it “does not cover snorting cocaine,” according to Fox News.

