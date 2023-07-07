Share
News
At left, Mark Morgan, then acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on June 25, 2020. At right, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre listens during the daily news briefing at the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on June 12.
At left, Mark Morgan, then acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on June 25, 2020. At right, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre listens during the daily news briefing at the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on June 12. (Tom Williams - Pool / Getty Images; Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Ex-Border Patrol Chief Rebukes KJP, Has Damning Theory About Cocaine Found at White House

 By Jack Davis  July 7, 2023 at 6:17am
Share

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner is questioning the Biden administration’s investigation into the cocaine found Sunday night in the White House.

“An investigation like this is pretty straightforward. Everybody that enters the White House is manifested,” Mark Morgan told the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“They know who comes in, they know when they came in, they’re checked, and there are video cameras everywhere,” he said.

Although the official line is that an investigation is in progress, Morgan — a former FBI agent who served as deputy assistant director for the bureau’s Inspection Division — said it should already be completed.

There is “forensic evidence, controlled access, cameras, witnesses, the manifest of who actually is coming to the White House, and who’s going through those areas, and a limited timeframe,” he told the Daily Mail.

Trending:
IRS Quietly Changes Rule That Could Impact Your Children's Inheritance

“They’ve got so much information,” Morgan said, adding that “when it comes to serious investigations, this one’s a pretty straightforward investigation.”

“You get people, you download the tapes, you’re reviewing the tapes, you’re interviewing people,” he said.

But there has to be a will to find the truth, said Morgan, who was chief of the Border Patrol under former President Barack Obama.

“My question is, how much of that has been done?” he said.

Do you think Hunter Biden is responsible for bringing cocaine into the White House?

“A  lot of that could be influenced by the White House. This probably would go to the Deputy Chief of Staff’s purview to work with the Secret Service to coordinate. So my question is the Secret Service saying, ‘Hey, we need to interview XYZ.’ Are they allowed to interview those people?” Morgan said.

“Are they able to go in and pull surveillance tapes as they need? Are they able to talk to the people that they would normally need to talk to for this investigation without any roadblocks?” he said.

Morgan pushed back against White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s contention that there is heavy foot traffic in the area where the cocaine was found, saying the storage area consisted of lockboxes where visitors would leave their electronic devices. However, he said it’s likely the drugs came in courtesy of a guest.

“I think my best — the investigative assumption, still a lot we don’t know — but it was more than likely someone who was not working permanently at the White House,” he said, adding the permanent staff working in the building “wouldn’t use that box.”

“That doesn’t mean it can’t be somebody high up in the administration, because even as commissioner or a secretary, if you come into that area, and you had your cellphone, you would have to put your cellphone in that box,” he said.

Related:
Authorities Raid Pharmacies at Popular Tourist Destination: Were Americans Buying Fentanyl-Laced Meds?

Talk show host Megyn Kelly also ridiculed the pace of the investigation, according to the New York Post.

“There’s no way that there’s any public area that is accessible by staff, never mind visitors that they don’t have on camera. So this should not be too hard to solve. And we deserve an answer,” she said.

Kelly indicated she was less inclined to believe the guest theory.

“You really want us to believe that some guest who was forced to store his phone in a cubby took out his dime bag of coke and shoved it in there right next to his phone?” she said.

On Thursday, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said that due to the Hatch Act, he could not answer a question about whether the cocaine belonged to President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter, who as a recovering drug addict has been the center of speculation about the cocaine.

The Hatch Act bans federal employees from partisan political activities while they are acting as federal employees.

Former Bush administration ethics chief Richard Painter raised an eyebrow at Bates’ claim, saying he has “given lectures at the White House” on the law and it “does not cover snorting cocaine,” according to Fox News.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




NYC Mayor Busted, Truth Comes Out on Pic of Fallen Cop He Claims to Have Carried for over 30 Years: Report
Alert: New Threads App Secretly Collects All Your Highly Sensitive Data – Even Search History
Biden Repeats 'Misleading' Claim That Even Left-Leading WaPo Has Called Him On – 'Bottomless Pinocchio'
End Times-Like Massive Dust Cloud Headed Straight for US – May Dim Sun & Cause Red Skies
DeSantis Reveals Debate Decision - Only 5 Candidates Qualify for the Event
See more...

Conversation