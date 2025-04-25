A former CIA official, Dale Britt Bendler, pleaded guilty Wednesday to acting as a foreign agent and mishandling classified materials.

The 68-year-old from Miami admitted to violating national security laws during a court hearing, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bendler’s guilty plea marks a stunning fall for a man who spent over 30 years as a CIA intelligence officer. He retired in 2014 as a member of the Senior Intelligence Service, a prestigious rank within the agency.

After retirement, Bendler returned to the CIA as a full-time contractor, holding a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance, according to WTVJ. It was during this period that he began engaging in illicit activities.

From July 2017 to at least July 2020, Bendler worked with a U.S. lobbying firm, conducting unauthorized lobbying and public relations activities on behalf of foreign clients.

His actions violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires public disclosure of such work.

Prosecutors revealed that Bendler used his position at the CIA to influence a foreign government’s embezzlement investigation of one of his clients.

He also attempted “to use his position and access at the CIA to influence the U.S. government’s decision as to whether to grant a U.S. visa to another of Bendler’s clients, who was alleged to be associated with terrorism financing,” the DOJ reported.

Do you think the CIA is compromised? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1214 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

Bendler conducted unauthorized searches of classified CIA systems for information related to his private clients.

He improperly stored and disclosed sensitive and classified information to unauthorized individuals, according to the DOJ.

Today, Former CIA Official Pleads Guilty to Acting as a Foreign Agent and Mishandling Classified Materials | Dale Britt Bendler, 68, of Miami, Florida, pleaded guilty today to, while being a public official at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), acting as a foreign agent… pic.twitter.com/too0La2wpU — Andrea Shaffer, Employment/Labor Law (@Andreafreedom76) April 24, 2025

Bendler lied to both the CIA and the FBI about his activities, concealing his role as a foreign agent and his unauthorized lobbying efforts, the DOJ report said.

“Bendler was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the unauthorized activities,” WTVJ reported.

His contract and access were terminated by the CIA in September 2020.

Sue Bai, head of the National Security Division, emphasized that his conduct undermined national security and public trust in intelligence officials.

Bendler’s plea agreement includes the forfeiture of $85,000, representing proceeds from his illegal activities.

He faces a maximum penalty of seven years in prison — two years for acting as a foreign agent while a public official, and five years for mishandling classified materials.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office led the investigation, with support from various other branches.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 16.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.