Ex-CIA Director Says It's a 'Good Idea' to Send Unvaxxed Trump Supporters to Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

The deep state is no longer hiding its disdain for conservative Americans, or for those who have made their own decision when it comes to getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In fact, one of the most powerful men who worked in the administration of former President George W. Bush wrote on Twitter Sunday that he would like to see patriotic Americans who are in favor of medical choice be force-relocated to a war zone.

Retired Air Force Gen. Michael Hayden, the former head of the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency, wrote that it would be a “good idea” to send unvaccinated supporters of former President Donald Trump to fend for themeless in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

In response to a tweet about Afghans being evacuated by our military, the cold-hearted swamp creature needed but a few words to unmask himself as a cretin.

“Can we send the MAGA wearing unvaxxed to Afghanistan, no use sending that plane back empty?” a Twitter user posted.

Can we send the MAGA wearing unvaxxed to Afghanistan, no use sending that plane back empty? — JoeyG (@PSHredmen) August 22, 2021

Hayden shared the tweet, and posted a comment of his own.

“Good idea,” he wrote.

Good idea https://t.co/pn6xcWTtc8 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 22, 2021

Hayden has no apparent concern for the thousands of Americans currently stranded in Afghanistan by the Biden administration. He’d rather see conservatives suffer along with the humiliating defeat of the U.S. in Afghanistan.

The Washington establishment and Pentagon swamp, people like the former general, just spent two decades losing a war and letting troops and their families down. None of them seem mildly concerned about it, while Hayden seems content letting the entire world know that he views Trump supporters as being beneath terrorists.

Hayden is an embarrassment to the United States military, the intelligence community and to the Republican president who gave him the power to spy on American citizens and the rest of the world in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Hayden apparently didn’t like what he learned about conservative America while no doubt enjoying the liberties afforded to him by the Patriot Act. Judging by his weekend tweet, he would be content, knowing all he does, with seeing citizens of this country who want a president who puts America first being killed in Kabul.

It’s actually stunning, seeing his comment, that Hayden managed to wield so much power at one point. That doesn’t happen unless Washington’s permanent political class is pleased.

People such as Hayden, whose agencies subverted American privacy as part of fighting a “war” they refused to win, appear to hate Americans whose only crime is loving their country.

People such as Hayden, who worked for the Clinton and Bush administrations and vocally opposed Trump in and out of the presidency, don’t just loathe the America first agenda. They don’t just look down on people who love America.

They’d like to see their political opponents, who are fellow Americans, shipped off to die at the hands of enemies who only exist because they were so awful at killing them.

With the Democrats running the government, one of them is feeling emboldened enough to tell the entire world about it.

If the Trump presidency did anything truly great beyond creating stability at home and abroad, it is that it permanently woke up so many Americans to the fact that this country has had serous leadership issues for decades.

Trump exposed our country’s “elite” bureaucrats for who and what they are. At this point, these people are outing themselves.

The terrifying part about the revelation that Hayden is such a nasty person is that there are most certainly many more people working in our government who think just like him — or worse.

One of those people currently resides in the White House — although it isn’t always clear if President Joe Biden knows why he’s there.

