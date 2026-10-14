Ex-CIA Insider Moves $1 Million Before Election Day

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He called the 2008 crash before it hit …

He called Trump’s 2016 win when the models gave Trump less than a 1% chance …

He called the COVID crisis of 2020 …

Now Jim Rickards, former adviser to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House has made his most shocking call yet.

A Midterm Meltdown. On Nov. 3.

And he’s not just talking. He’s moved more than a million dollars of his own money to get ready.

Jim says millions of Americans are about to get wiped out. Some will never recover.

You don’t have to be one of them. But you have to move now.

Everything could change.

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