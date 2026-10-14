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A former adviser to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House has made his most shocking call yet.
A former adviser to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House has made his most shocking call yet. (Paradigm Press)

Ex-CIA Insider Moves $1 Million Before Election Day

 By Matt Insley  October 14, 2026 at 6:00am
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(Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors. We appreciate your support!)

He called the 2008 crash before it hit …

He called Trump’s 2016 win when the models gave Trump less than a 1% chance …

He called the COVID crisis of 2020 …

Now Jim Rickards, former adviser to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House has made his most shocking call yet.

A Midterm Meltdown. On Nov. 3.

And he’s not just talking. He’s moved more than a million dollars of his own money to get ready.

Click here to see exactly where he put it.

Jim says millions of Americans are about to get wiped out. Some will never recover.

You don’t have to be one of them. But you have to move now.

Everything could change.

Click here now, before Nov. 3.

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Matt Insley
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