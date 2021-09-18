An attorney who was working for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign while fueling allegations of collusion between Russia and former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign made his first court appearance on Friday after being charged with lying to the FBI.

Michael Sussmann, formerly of the law firm Perkins Coie, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on $100,000 bond, according to The Hill.

The charge is the first to emerge from two years of investigation by special counsel John Durham, who was appointed to delve into the discredited probe into the alleged connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The indictment centered around a September 2016 meeting between Sussmann and James Baker, a top attorney at the FBI at the time.

“During the meeting, Sussmann lied about the capacity in which he was providing the allegations to the FBI,” the indictment said.

“Specifically, Sussmann stated falsely that he was not doing his work on the aforementioned allegations ‘for any client,’ which led the FBI General Counsel to understand that Sussmann was acting as a good citizen merely passing along information, not as a paid advocate or political operative.

“In fact,” the indictment said, “Sussmann acted on behalf of specific clients, namely, (i) a U.S. technology industry executive at a U.S. internet company, and (ii) the Hillary Clinton Presidential Campaign.”

The indictment also noted that while billing his time to the Clinton campaign, Sussmann met with a reporter to discuss the allegations of links between the Trump campaign and a Russian bank.

The indictment alleged that days before meeting with Baker, Sussmann called a Clinton campaign lawyer and talked about his efforts to interest the media in the anti-Trump story. Both billed the time they spent on the call to the campaign.

After the call, the campaign lawyer emailed other campaign officials about efforts to garner interest in the alleged collusion, according to the indictment.

The indictment said Sussmann was playing politics the entire time.

“Sussmann’s false statement misled the FBI General Counsel and other FBI personnel concerning the political nature of his work and deprived the FBI of information that might have permitted it more fully to assess and uncover the origins of the relevant data and technical analysis, including the identities and motivations of Sussmann’s clients,” the indictment said.

Sussmann’s lawyers issued a statement poking holes in the allegations.

“In September 2016, Mr. Sussmann met with FBI General Counsel James Baker on behalf of a cyber expert client to inform him that a major news organization was about to run a story about cyber connections between a Russian bank and the Trump Organization and to give him a copy of the information on which that story was based,” attorneys Sean Berkowitz and Michael Bosworth said.

“Mr. Sussmann met with Mr. Baker because he and his client believed that the information raised national security concerns.”

“Stripped of its political bluster, innuendo, and irrelevant details, what is striking about the allegations in the indictment is how few of them actually relate to the charge the Special Counsel chose to bring,” the statement continued.

“At its core, the Special Counsel is bringing a false statement charge based on an oral statement allegedly made five years ago to a single witness that is unrecorded and unobserved by anyone else. The Department of Justice would ordinarily never bring such a baseless case.”

