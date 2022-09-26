Parler Share
News
At left, Hillary Clinton speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative meeting at New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on Tuesday. At right, President Joe Biden speaks during the Global Fund Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York on Wednesday. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images; Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Ex-Clinton Insider: Democrats Set to Bring Hillary Roaring Back as Replacement for Biden

 By Jack Davis  September 26, 2022 at 7:38am
Parler Share

Desperation will bring drowning Democrats to Hillary Clinton’s door to be their 2024 presidential candidate, a former political adviser to her husband predicted Sunday.

Political consultant Dick Morris, who advised former President Bill Clinton, made the prediction during an appearance on John Catsimatidis’ WABC-AM show “Cats Roundtable.”

President Joe Biden said last week he intends to run in 2024 but is not ready to affirm his candidacy.

In any event, according to the scenario spun by Morris, Democrats are planning “to dump Biden,” he said.

“Once Biden pulls out, the polling will show that the Democrats are leaning toward some crazy radical like [California Gov.] Gavin Newson or [Vermont Sen.] Bernie Sanders or maybe even [New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] herself,” said Morris, whose radio show airs on WABC.

Trending:
Man Sues Lowe's Home Improvement After Shopping Trip Ends with Bloody Amputation

“I think that’s going to drive the Democratic Party leaders to go to … Hillary and say, ‘Hey look. Please run again. We need you to save us from the crazy left. Otherwise, we’ll have Sanders as our candidate. We’ll lose Congress by a ton. And we’ll get wiped out in the presidential race. Please run,'” he said.

Although Hillary Clinton has said she would never run again, Morris said she is positioning herself for what’s to come.

He said Clinton is “waiting for the wipeout” of Democrats in the November midterm elections “to justify her candidacy and say, ‘Only I can save you from this happening again.'”

“She’s absolutely trying to pretend that she’s a moderate, she’s a centrist just like her husband was, and that she’s going to get the nomination, like her husband did in ’92, and lead the party to the center and to victory,” Morris said.

Will Democrats run Hillary Clinton in 2024?

He made similar points in his Tuesday column in The Western Journal.

“Party stalwarts, fearful of a Trump return to office, will beg Clinton to intercede and run for president just as she did in 2016 to stop Sanders,” he wrote. “She’ll accede to their entreaties and run in the primaries as a moderate alternative.

“But she’ll lose most of the primaries because the party’s base has moved so far to the left. However, the establishment will step in to rescue her by awarding her a disproportionate share of the appointed super delegates.”

“In November 2024, however, she will lose badly” to former President Donald Trump, he predicted.

Clinton signaled she might be thinking about a potential rematch of the 2016 presidential race when she invoked the Nazis’ rise to power last week in talking about Trump and his supporters.

Related:
The Prosecutor Responsible for Clinton's Impeachment Has Died at Age 76

“I remember as a young student, you know, trying to figure out, how people get basically drawn in by Hitler. How did that happen? I’d watch newsreels and I’d see this guy standing up there ranting and raving, and people shouting and raising their arms. I thought, ‘What’s happened to these people?’” Clinton said Friday, according to the New York Post.

“You saw the rally in Ohio the other night, Trump is there ranting and raving for more than an hour, and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised. I thought, ‘What is going on?’” she said.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich was ready with a reply.

“It seems like perpetual-failed-candidate Hillary Clinton’s basket of deplorables has run stale, not unlike herself,” Budowich said. “It’s pathetic, it’s divisive, and it is further cementing her legacy of cringe.”

A report in The Hill did not include Clinton its list of seven top 2024 Democratic contenders.

In order, the list included Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Newsom, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Locals Demand Tesla Halt Production After 'Worst Fears Come True' at Gigafactory
Royal Staffers Gave Meghan a Brutal Nickname Behind Her Back, New Book Says
'That Has to Sting': NFL QB Loses Track of Where He Is, Gifts Opponents 2 Points That End Up Deciding the Game
Ex-Clinton Insider: Democrats Set to Bring Hillary Roaring Back as Replacement for Biden
Poland Begins Distributing Iodine Tablets as Nuclear Fears Grow
See more...

Conversation