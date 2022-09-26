Desperation will bring drowning Democrats to Hillary Clinton’s door to be their 2024 presidential candidate, a former political adviser to her husband predicted Sunday.

Political consultant Dick Morris, who advised former President Bill Clinton, made the prediction during an appearance on John Catsimatidis’ WABC-AM show “Cats Roundtable.”

President Joe Biden said last week he intends to run in 2024 but is not ready to affirm his candidacy.

In any event, according to the scenario spun by Morris, Democrats are planning “to dump Biden,” he said.

“Once Biden pulls out, the polling will show that the Democrats are leaning toward some crazy radical like [California Gov.] Gavin Newson or [Vermont Sen.] Bernie Sanders or maybe even [New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] herself,” said Morris, whose radio show airs on WABC.

“I think that’s going to drive the Democratic Party leaders to go to … Hillary and say, ‘Hey look. Please run again. We need you to save us from the crazy left. Otherwise, we’ll have Sanders as our candidate. We’ll lose Congress by a ton. And we’ll get wiped out in the presidential race. Please run,'” he said.

Although Hillary Clinton has said she would never run again, Morris said she is positioning herself for what’s to come.

He said Clinton is “waiting for the wipeout” of Democrats in the November midterm elections “to justify her candidacy and say, ‘Only I can save you from this happening again.'”

“She’s absolutely trying to pretend that she’s a moderate, she’s a centrist just like her husband was, and that she’s going to get the nomination, like her husband did in ’92, and lead the party to the center and to victory,” Morris said.

He made similar points in his Tuesday column in The Western Journal.

“Party stalwarts, fearful of a Trump return to office, will beg Clinton to intercede and run for president just as she did in 2016 to stop Sanders,” he wrote. “She’ll accede to their entreaties and run in the primaries as a moderate alternative.

“But she’ll lose most of the primaries because the party’s base has moved so far to the left. However, the establishment will step in to rescue her by awarding her a disproportionate share of the appointed super delegates.”

“In November 2024, however, she will lose badly” to former President Donald Trump, he predicted.

Clinton signaled she might be thinking about a potential rematch of the 2016 presidential race when she invoked the Nazis’ rise to power last week in talking about Trump and his supporters.

“I remember as a young student, you know, trying to figure out, how people get basically drawn in by Hitler. How did that happen? I’d watch newsreels and I’d see this guy standing up there ranting and raving, and people shouting and raising their arms. I thought, ‘What’s happened to these people?’” Clinton said Friday, according to the New York Post.

“You saw the rally in Ohio the other night, Trump is there ranting and raving for more than an hour, and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised. I thought, ‘What is going on?’” she said.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich was ready with a reply.

“It seems like perpetual-failed-candidate Hillary Clinton’s basket of deplorables has run stale, not unlike herself,” Budowich said. “It’s pathetic, it’s divisive, and it is further cementing her legacy of cringe.”

A report in The Hill did not include Clinton its list of seven top 2024 Democratic contenders.

In order, the list included Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Newsom, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez.

