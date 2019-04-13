Ex-Clinton Official Reportedly Leads Efforts in Trying To Remove Kavanaugh from Teaching Gig

The war against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is continuing unabated, as a liberal advocacy group led by a former Hillary Clinton aide is now demanding that George Mason University sever ties with Kavanaugh, whom it has hired to teach a summer course.

Brian Fallon, who was the press secretary for Clinton’s failed presidential campaign in 2016, is now leading the group Demand Justice, according to the Huffington Post.

The group is pressuring the college to drop Kavanaugh and demanding that congressional Democrats investigate him.

“Brett Kavanaugh’s performance during his testimony in front of the Senate was a disgrace. His blatant partisan attacks and hostile behavior towards senators calls into question his ability to serve as a fair and impartial judge. His conduct undermines the legitimacy of his decisions and the entire Supreme Court,” reads one of its Facebook ads. “We’re calling on Congress to open an investigation into Kavanaugh right now.”

“Brett Kavanaugh has been credibly accused of sexual assault by multiple women whose allegations have not been thoroughly investigated,” Fallon said in a statement.

“His confirmation to the Supreme Court does not absolve him of guilt, and he should not be given a platform to teach. We stand with survivors and urge the George Mason University administration to fire Kavanaugh,” Fallon said.

Kavanaugh will teach students at George Mason’s Antonin Scalia Law School in Britain as a distinguished visiting professor.

Fallon’s outside group is working with a group called “Mason For Survivors,” which has said it is a student-led group demanding the college terminate its agreement with Kavanaugh.

“Imagine the harm that the hiring of Kavanaugh, a man who caused a nation of survivors to relive their trauma, might cause for students at the university he has just been welcomed into,” George Mason graduate Zach Eisenstein wrote in an Op-Ed in USA Today.

Eisenstein said Kavanaugh’s hearings last fall resulted in a spike in calls to a sex abuse hotline.

“To assume that seeing Kavanaugh on campus won’t spark a similar response for students would be a gross misjudgment,” he wrote.

In a footnote at the end of Eisenstein’s column, USA Today printed a response from Robby Soave of Reason.com.

“Even if an investigation (on the allegations against Kavanaugh) were to take place, this would hardly placate the student activists: They want the university to #CancelKavanaugh immediately. This follows from the fourth-wave feminist presumption that all self-proclaimed survivors of sexual misconduct must be telling the truth — even though at least one of the Kavanaugh accusations is extremely dubious,” he wrote.

“It would be a terrible blow to the principles of fairness and academic freedom if a university were to un-person one of the foremost judicial figures in the country over this. Cabrera should continue to reject the activists’ demands,” he wrote.

So far, university President Angel Cabrera said he has no plans to drop Kavanaugh.

“I respect the views of people who disagreed with Justice Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation due to questions raised about his sexual conduct in high school. But he was confirmed and is now a sitting Justice,” he has said, according to Fox News.

“The law school has determined that the involvement of a U.S. Supreme Court Justice contributes to making our law program uniquely valuable for our students. And I accept their judgment,” he added.

“This decision, controversial as it may be, in no way affects the university’s ongoing efforts to eradicate sexual violence from our campuses.”

The fuss over Kavanaugh’s teaching contract comes as progressive groups are calling for the House Oversight and Judiciary committees to investigate Kavanaugh for alleged perjury, Fox News reported.

The Women’s March, UltraViolet, the Center for Biological Diversity, the National Black Justice Coalition, the National Council of Jewish Women and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee said in a letter that “many issues went unresolved during last year’s confirmation process, when Senate Republicans jettisoned all procedural norms and abandoned any sense of fairness, and they must be investigated.”

