So much for the idea of the tolerant left. A tweet from a former Clinton staffer directed at Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn proves that some on the left are anything but.

Adam Parkhomenko, who co-founded the Ready for Hillary PAC, had some harsh words for Blackburn after she dared to express a divergent view on Black Lives Matter. In addition to calling her an “inbred racist trash,” he also asked the senator to “please f— off.”

Warning: the following tweets contain language some readers may find offensive.

You are inbred racist trash. Please fuck off — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 13, 2020

If he had bothered to read Blackburn’s tweet, Parkhomenko would have realized her statement was not racist at all. She prefaced her criticism of the Black Lives Matter organization by stating that the “life of every African American matters.”

However, it was the follow-up to that obviously true statement that likely triggered Parkhomenko.

Blackburn correctly pointed out that “Black Lives Matter is a 501(c)(3) organization run by ‘trained Marxists'” before warning that “we cannot allow our great country to be destroyed under the pretense of social justice.”

Blackburn clearly knows more about Black Lives Matter than Parkhomenko. Back in 2015, Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of the movement, described herself and another member of the movement as “trained Marxists.”

Of course, it should not come as a surprise that Parkhomenko, who worked for a person who coined the phrase “basket of deplorables,” would offer such commentary.

On Parkhomenko’s Twitter account, vile attacks appear to be his specialty. Not long after calling Senator Blackburn “inbred racist trash,” the left-wing activist directed an equally vulgar tweet at Texas Senator Ted Cruz:

Can we make a mask that looks like trump’s ass? I know it’s gross, but it may be the only way we can get Ted Cruz to wear one. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 13, 2020

At the very least, Parkhomenko’s tweets cast serious doubts about the left’s sincerity when they say they want to unify the country. They also reflect an elitism and rancor that have come to define much of the modern American left.

Back in 2018, Politico’s Marc Caputo retweeted a video of a Trump event, and added a comment: “If you put everyone’s mouth together in this video, you’d get a full set of teeth.”

Other talking heads have demonstrated an equal level of contempt for those who do not see the world the way they do. Frequent CNN guest and NeverTrumper Rick Wilson has classified Trump supporters as “the credulous rube, 10-tooth base” and the “credulous boomer rube demo.”

Not surprisingly, this level of hatred has extended into another arm of the left: Hollywood and popular culture. Actor and wrestler Dave Bautista once referred to Trump supporters as “brain dead morons.”

We’ve all had too much of Biff’s shit! Except the brain dead morons who continue to support him without a logical thought in their minds of why they actually support him. Anyway… don’t get me started on President Dumb-Dumb. 🙄 https://t.co/5ZmwQEMjjd — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) March 26, 2020

This type of behavior by Parkhomenko and others shows that many on the left have given up on trying to get their fellow Americans to sympathize with or understand their point of view. They find it much more satisfying to engage in vile personal attacks.

In America, the First Amendment gives Parkhomenko and other leftists the right to make nasty remarks. However, the First Amendment does not forbid conservatives from fighting back and pointing out the liberal double standard on “tolerance.”

As a rule, conservatives should ignore these ignorant comments and not let them distract them from proclaiming that “all lives matter” and telling Americans the truth about Black Lives Matter.

Remember that these inconvenient facts offend liberals far more than any of the aforementioned “mean tweets” offend conservatives.

