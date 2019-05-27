Ex-CNN Contributors Reveal Network ‘Openly Hates Conservatives’

When it comes to President Donald Trump, CNN is even more unbalanced than ever before, according to former CNN contributors who have parted ways with the network, saying its focus has shifted exclusively to battling Trump.

“Most of us got squeezed out involuntarily,” said former CNN contributor and former Georgia Republican Rep. Jack Kingston, according to a report by Mediaite.

“I was there for two years and was certainly willing to continue. It was clear to me in the end that the Republicans they prefer are anti-Trump Republicans,” he said.

Former economic analyst Stephen Moore, who at one point was nominated by Trump to the Federal Reserve board only to see that crumble after media reports emerged alleging derogatory comments Moore made in the past, said GOP voices on CNN are always anti-Trump voices.

“Who are the Republicans, John Kasich? He hates Trump!” Moore said.

Kasich, a long-time Trump critic and former governor of Ohio, was among the GOP contenders Trump defeated in the 2016 Republican primaries.

“CNN is the ‘hate Trump’ network. They just trash Trump every single hour of every single day,” Moore said.

“All they’ve talked about for two years is the Mueller report and how bad does it make them look now that it proved nothing.”

In summarizing the pro-Trump contributors let go by CNN, Fox News listed contributors Jeffrey Lord, Ed Martin, Paris Denard, former South Carolina Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer, as well as former Trump campaign and administration officials Corey Lewandowski, Marc Short and Jason Miller.

CNN’s response to the comments was to note that contributors come and go from the left and right.

Some contributors say they left because of their differences with CNN.

“If you hate Trump, you tune to CNN to validate your hatred. Not sure it’s a winning formula — and I’m validated by their last-place performance against other outlets,” former Trump campaign deputy communications director Bryan Lanza told Mediaite.

The network’s abysmal ratings are a matter of public record.

CNN last week laid off several employees responsible for coverage of health care issues, Variety reported.

CNN called the cuts a “restructuring” that was “part of the normal course of business.”

Buck Sexton, a former CIA intelligence officer and former CNN contributor, blasted the network for bias.

“Trump broke CNN” is my favorite line in this https://t.co/hHKKIzCI4n — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 25, 2019

“CNN used to pretend it accepted right-wing voices for balance, but now it openly despises conservatives who are pro-Trump,” Sexton said, according to Mediaite.

“Today the entire enterprise clings to a fundamental dishonesty: That it has no political agenda,” he said.

“Taking down Trump is obviously the agenda. And in this regard, some of CNN’s ‘hard news’ anchors are the biggest journalistic frauds of all,” he said.

