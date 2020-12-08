“Toxic” is the word that describes New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a former aide who lambasted the governor on Twitter on Saturday.

Lindsey Boylan, an adviser to Cuomo from March 2015 to October 2018, is currently a candidate for Manhattan borough president, according to the New York Post.

“Most toxic team environment? Working for @NYGovCuomo,” she tweeted.

TRENDING: Suspected PLA Agents Posing as 'Researchers' Flee in Droves After Trump Crackdown

“I’ve had many jobs. Waitressing at @Friendlys as a teenager was an infinitely more respectful environment. Even when I had bad customers who tipped poorly,” she wrote.

“If people weren’t deathly afraid of him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories.”

If people weren’t deathly afraid of him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

Boylan was appointed to the position of deputy secretary for economic development in March 2018 after working as chief of staff and executive vice president at Empire State Development Corp., New York state’s economic development agency.

She said she’s not alone.

“Seriously, the messages and texts I receive when I speak the truth about this…it’s a whole book of people who have been harmed,” she tweeted.

“Don’t be surprised that it’s the same small group of white people sitting alongside him at every presser. The same group that he has had by him the whole time, doing his dirty work. If you’re not one of those handful, your life working for him is endlessly dispiriting.

“That environment is beyond toxic. I’m still unwrapping it years later in therapy!”

RELATED: Cuomo Tells Fauci: 'We're Like the Modern Day De Niro and Pacino’

Don’t be surprised that it’s the same small group of white people sitting alongside him at every presser. The same group that he has had by him the whole time, doing his dirty work. If you’re not one of those handful, your life working for him is endlessly dispiriting. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

And I’m a privileged person. I could opt out and eventually did. I shudder to think what happens to others. It pisses me off so much. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

Boylan said Monday that she would not retract her Twitter eruption.

“I stand by what I said, and what I said speaks to not only my story, but countless others, predominately women I’ve interacted with or heard from over the years,” she told the Post.

Cuomo has been criticized for his behavior before.

“The Andrew Cuomo New Yorkers know and mostly tolerate, the snarling attack dog who gaslights fellow Democrats and deploys staff to call his female critics ‘f—ing idiots,’ dropped down to Earth last week. It was a hard landing after a long-distance love affair with a fanbase in a galaxy far, far away,” political consultant Alexis Grenell wrote in a November column in The Nation after Cuomo erupted at the media during a news conference.

Grenell was Cuomo’s deputy director of intergovernmental affairs when he served as New York’s attorney general.

In the column, she attempted to explain the perspective of “St. Andrew of Covid.”

“Any dissent is a partisan attack on our very lives, and Andrew Cuomo is our only hope,” Grenell wrote.

The Western Journal reached out to Cuomo’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.