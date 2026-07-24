Ex-Dem Legislator Arrested Over Child Porn, But It's 7 Words from FBI Investigator That Will Make You Sick to Your Stomach

A former state official has been charged after investigators said they made a sickening discovery on his personal devices.

Former Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Jesse White is charged with possession of child pornography and receipt and distribution of child pornography. The New York Post reported Wednesday that the FBI found over 100 files on varying laptops and hard drives.

Court documents alleged some of the victims shown were as young as 7. Allegedly, White admitted to using the dark web to find videos and images, using software like Qbittorrent, Telegram, and the Tor browser to encrypt his activities.

Former Pennsylvania Rep. Jesse White faces child pornography charges after an FBI raid at his home in Mechanicsburg this week. According to his affidavit, FBI agents found over 100 files of child pornography on his devices. Read more: https://t.co/NSCvCFTOMY pic.twitter.com/G1zqVJK9kD — CBS 21 News (@CBS21NEWS) July 22, 2026

The Post said content included children from 7 to 15 engaged in sexual activities and nude photos of girls from 8 to 14.

The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about alleged homemade child pornography along with an image of a male child, reportedly 5 to 6, in the shower.

Should creating or trafficking in child pornography carry a long, mandatory prison sentence with no chance for parole? Yes No

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A man wearing a wedding band was visible in the photo. Investigators said it was taken in January 2019 on a phone belonging to White.

Another tip included an image of another male child around 9 to 11 who was nude, taken in August 2021.

In the complaint, an FBI investigator made an incredibly sickening observation: “Jesse White has two minor male children.”

White served in the Pennsylvania General Assembly from 2007 to 2015, representing the 46th District.

KDKA-TV noted White has a history of legal troubles. He was disbarred in 2017, surrendering his law license after allegedly stealing over $100,000 from clients to fuel a gambling addiction, but the charges were later dropped.

The outlet reported he was sued by his own mother in 2015 for allegedly impersonating her to get a credit card and accumulate $27,000 in debt.

The outlet conducted a separate investigation, saying he used false identities online to attack his political opposition.

The latest allegation should carry a long prison sentence along with castration.

Public officials have been guilty of heinous crimes like this before, but there is a tendency to find them leaning left on the political spectrum.

Why? Their morality is totally skewed.

What is “good” and “acceptable” is simply a deviation away from the norm. “Progressive” means uprooting long-held beliefs without a justification.

There are no standards or parameters beyond that simple notion.

It will inevitably lead to evil like this manifesting.

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