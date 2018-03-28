The Western Journal

Ex-Disney Star Joins Trump’s Press Team

By Rebekah Baker
March 28, 2018 at 1:59pm

Caroline Sunshine, a former Disney Channel star, has joined the White House press team as a press assistant, CNN reported.

The 22-year-old actress is best known for her roles in the 2010-2013 Disney series “Shake It Up,” and the family film “Marmaduke.”

Although her primary experience is in the entertainment industry, Sunshine also has some recent political experience.

“In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school’s Model United Nations team,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN in a statement.

“Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party.”

During the early days of President Donald Trump’s administration in 2017, Sunshine became a White House intern, eventually working her way up to her new role as a press assistant.

While working for the Mgrublian Center for Human Rights in 2016, Sunshine filmed a “Dear Next President” video.

See below:

CNN reported that Sunshine’s duties within the White House are not yet clear.

However, TMZ reported that she will likely be assisting White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

RELATED: Stormy Days Not Dampening Trump’s Approval Ratings

As noted by New York Daily News, President Trump has chosen other TV personalities for roles within the White House.

Former “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman was an aide to the president and former CNBC host Larry Kudlow was tapped to head the National Economic Council.

Most recently, former Fox News analyst John Bolton was chosen as the next national security adviser.

Tags: Donald Trump

By: Rebekah Baker on March 28, 2018 at 1:59pm

