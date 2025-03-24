Ex-DOJ Attorney Investigating CIA and Russian Fraud Found Dead at Age of 43

Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica Aber was found dead on Saturday morning. She was 43 years old.

The appointee of former President Joe Biden, who left office on Jan. 20, was found by Alexandria Police Department officers responding to a report of an “unresponsive woman.”

The agency said that “[o]fficers located a deceased woman” and that “[f]ollowing notification of family members” confirmed to the public that Aber was the woman they found.

“As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death,” the department added. “The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death.”

Aber served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia starting in 2009, according to WRC-TV.

She also previously served as counsel to the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Criminal Division between 2015 and 2016, as well as deputy chief of the Eastern District of Virginia criminal division.

Aber was involved in a number of high-profile cases before her resignation earlier this year, according to the New York Post.

She prosecuted Asif Rahman, a former CIA analyst who pleaded guilty to leaking top-secret materials about plans Israel had to strike Iran.

Aber said that his actions were a “violation of his oath, his responsibility, and the law,” according to the Post, meaning that he “placed lives at risk, undermined U.S. foreign relations, and compromised our ability to collect vital intelligence in the future.”

The attorney also prosecuted Eleview International Inc., a firm based in Virginia with two leaders accused of operating “three different schemes to illegally transship sensitive American technology to Russia.”

Virginia Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares expressed condolences to Aber’s family.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jessica Aber, whose career of public service included US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and whose work with Ceasefire Virginia saved more lives than we may ever realize,” he said.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with her family this week.”

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Erik Seibert said in a statement that Aber was “unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being.”

“We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard,” the Trump administration attorney said.

“Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard.”

