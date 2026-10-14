Ex El-Sayed Senior Aide Goes Public, Warns 'Extremely Difficult to Comprehend How Dangerous This Can Be if He Is Elected'

It seems rather ridiculous that we need a former aide to Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed to tell us the man is a clear anti-Semite, yet here we are.

There are his ties to terror organizations. His obsession with the state of Israel. His family’s connections to the Muslim Brotherhood.

But the establishment media doesn’t seem to want to cover the terror organizations donating to his campaign. His obsession with Zionism passes as normal among the 2026 Democrats. And as for connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, the questioning ends with Kristen Welker of “Meet the Press” simply asking him whether he had Muslim Brotherhood ties and refusing to examine any of the evidence connecting the former Wayne County health official to the group.

“Can you set the record straight about whether you or your family have any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?” Abdul El-Sayed: No. “No, you don’t have any ties?” El-Sayed: No “And your family doesn’t?” El-Sayed: No https://t.co/ZJhAxfzOOe — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) October 11, 2026

Thanks for the effort, Kristen.

Anyhow, if she isn’t going to do it, Jordan Domingue is. Domingue is a U.S. Marine combat veteran who also worked as a top aide to El-Sayed as head of security during El-Sayed’s 2018 run for governor of Michigan.

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Now, he’s saying the obvious out loud: This guy is a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and doesn’t like Jews. What’s more, according to conservative website The Midwesterner, the former aide wrote in a post on the social media platform X that El-Sayed wants a seat on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee if he’s elected, despite the fact that the candidate has no experience in that department. (Aside, of course, from loathing Israel.)

Domingue made the remarks as an X post echoing an ad from his opponent, U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, that noted his sister’s love for the Muslim Brotherhood online:

According to his own sister, Abdul El-Sayed’s family has “long been” Muslim Brotherhood. Abdul needs to be honest with Michiganders about he and his families ties to terrorism. https://t.co/0OhSBTpPg8 — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 12, 2026

“I’ve been somewhat frozen since this story came out. For me, there was only ever smoke. Now however, I think I’ve seen enough to say there is fire. The worst part is, I’m honestly not happy. Since 2018, I’ve defended this specific claim,” Domingue wrote in the Monday post.

“Yes, I believed he was antisemitic based on comments. I learned that he was largely in alliance with leftist in regards to Islamist organizations that make up the axis of resistance,” he continued. “I thought this was just misplaced vengeance against the U.S. for the GWOT, and for Israel for the war in Gaza.”

And he ended with a warning.

“I worried that deeper involvement by the Muslim Brotherhood could be there, but I didn’t want to believe it. Partly because it is extremely difficult to comprehend how dangerous this can be if he is elected,” he said. “It’s especially troubling knowing that despite no foreign policy experience, he REALLY wants a seat on the senate foreign affairs committee.”

I’ve been somewhat frozen since this story came out. For me, there was only ever smoke. Now however, I think I’ve seen enough to say there is fire. The worst part is, I’m honestly not happy. Since 2018, I’ve defended this specific claim. Yes, I believed he was antisemitic based on comments. I learned that he was largely in alliance with leftist in regards to Islamist organizations that make up the axis of resistance. I thought this was just misplaced vengeance against the U.S. for the GWOT, and for Israel for the war in Gaza. I worried that deeper involvement by the Muslim Brotherhood could be there, but I didn’t want to believe it. Partly because it is extremely difficult to comprehend how dangerous this can be if he is elected. It’s especially troubling knowing that despite no foreign policy experience, he REALLY wants a seat on the senate foreign affairs committee. — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) October 12, 2026

I don’t think I need to tell you that if this were a Republican, this would be all over CNN and MS NOW. Instead, there’s nothing but crickets from that quarter.

But why not? They haven’t exactly done their due diligence regarding El-Sayed up until now. Welker just asked him if he was Muslim Brotherhood. Oh, he said “no”? Well, her work here is done.

They didn’t root around for Jordan Domingue. And, mark my words: If he becomes a major issue in this campaign, they’re going to work overtime at discrediting him. The only acceptable reason for doing actual journalism is getting what the establishment media outlets see as an acceptable outcome.

That includes carrying this poxed, not-terribly-covert Islamist over the finish line in Michigan.

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