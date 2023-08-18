A former ESPN host is speaking out about the network’s silence on men competing in women’s sports.

On Tuesday, Sage Steele announced that she was leaving ESPN after she and the network settled a lawsuit related to comments she had made in 2021 about ESPN’s COVID vaccine mandate that upset network executives.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Steele wrote, “I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely.”

Life update.

Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely. I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!#SteeleStrong — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) August 15, 2023

Now, with the legal issues all done and dusted, Steele is moving on, but not before calling out her former colleagues.

On Thursday, Steele appeared on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” where she lambasted ESPN personalities for staying silent in the face of male athletes threatening women’s sports.

“I don’t know why the entire media corps … is silent about this,” she said, adding that these sports presenters, many of them former athletes themselves, know very well what happens when men are allowed to compete against women.

“The fact that they’re all silent disgusts me,” Steele said. “Especially because of how vocal they were about, let’s say, the overturning of Roe v. Wade. … This isn’t even controversial; this is science.”







This really goes to show just how far gone ESPN is these days, as no one seems willing to point out obvious facts.

You don’t have to be a scientist to know that the biological differences between men and women create disparities between them, making it patently unfair for women to have to compete against men.

We have seen this time and again, with males pretending to be females competing in women’s sports and absolutely dominating the competition. Meanwhile, the real women are helpless to do anything about it.

Sage Steele was absolutely right to leave ESPN, especially as it is complicit in the left’s crusade against women in sports.

More people need to be willing to speak up about this issue. We shouldn’t be afraid of the woke mob; we have the truth on our side.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.