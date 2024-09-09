Ex-ESPN Host Jemele Hill Mocked After Trying to Connect Tyreek Hill's Police Altercation to Trump

Race-mongering liars gonna race-monger and lie. They never change.

On Sunday morning, near Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, police detained star wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins and placed him in handcuffs over an alleged traffic incident only hours before his team’s season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per CNN.

Sunday evening on the social media platform X, notorious race-baiter Jemele Hill, formerly of ESPN and now a contributing writer for her fellow establishment shills at The Atlantic, commented on the detainment of Hill, who is black, and made a stupendously lame attempt to tie the incident to former President Donald Trump.

“A reminder that Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, is a huge Donald Trump supporter — the same Trump who supports giving ALL police immunity from prosecution. Do with that what you will,” Hill disingenuously tweeted.

In late July, at the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention in Chicago, Trump addressed the question of police immunity. His comments require some context.

On July 6, Sean Grayson of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office near Springfield, Illinois — a white deputy who, according to St. Louis Public Radio, allegedly had a history of dishonest and aggressive behavior — responded to a call for help from Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old black woman whose family had already called police to express concerns about her mental health. Grayson shot the unarmed woman three times, including once in the head. He now faces a charge of murder.

According to WMAQ-TV in Chicago, body camera footage showed an exchange inside her home in which Massey appeared very confused. When she picked up a stove pan full of hot water after first appearing frightened by Grayson’s drawn weapon, the officer shot her in the face.

That terrible incident served as context for Trump’s answer about police immunity.

“I’m talking about people that are much different cases, and that we need police to protect ourselves, and by the way in Chicago is an example a few weeks ago,” the former president said. “July 4 weekend, there were 117 shootings and 17 deaths. Nobody wants that. We need to have our police officers have the respect and dignity back.”

Based on what the body camera evidence showed, however, Trump did not consider Grayson one of those “much different cases.”

“I saw something that didn’t look good,” the former president added, referring to the body camera footage.

Indeed, every honest person knows that Trump does not support immunity for police officers who do what Grayson allegedly did.

“This is a lie. QUALIFIED immunity just means you can’t get sued/prosecuted personally unless you act outside your authority. When police act like criminals they still get treated as such. As it should be. Stop lying. Trump’s plan means BAD cops get locked up. Sued. Fired,” one X user wrote in response to Hill.

Furthermore, Trump’s conservative-populist supporters generally hold a nuanced view of law enforcement.

On one hand, they honor the courage shown by police officers who serve and protect. In the contest between honest police officers and the Black Lives Matter Marxists who demonized police while trying to burn down the country during the madness of 2020, conservative populists side with the honest police.

On the other hand, Trump supporters deeply distrust the FBI. No doubt many of them also feel a special disdain for police officers who enforced the tyranny of the COVID regime. And those with a deep historical understanding also recognize the unique persecution black Americans have long experienced from law enforcement.

None of that, however, has anything to do with Jemele Hill’s response to Tyreek Hill’s detainment.

For one thing, the disgraceful former ESPN employee knows nothing about the incident involving the wide receiver.

After all, according to CNN, the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) provided no details.

“Once again Jemele Hill posting anti-cop material without even knowing the entire story. It’s the same old story over and over again with the radical anti-cop Left,” one X user tweeted.

But that did not stop Jemele Hill from trying to tie the incident to Trump.

Nor did it prevent her from failing to mention Vice President Kamala Harris’s record as a California prosecutor.

In fact, former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who left the party in 2022 and endorsed Trump last month, torpedoed Harris’s 2020 campaign during a Democratic primary debate by pointing out that the former prosecutor sent a disproportionate number of black and brown people to prison on minor charges.

On X, one user posted a clip that reminded Jemele Hill “about Kamala’s history of wrongful convictions and covering up police misconduct.”

Perhaps worst of all, Jemele Hill has an extended history of shameless race-mongering.

In fact, one X user asked why the race-monger said nothing when a police officer in Louisville, Kentucky, arrested white golfer Scottie Scheffler under similar circumstances in May.

In short, only a racist liberal with acute Trump Derangement Syndrome would have written what Jemele Hill wrote.

