If the country’s so-called elite leftists didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all.

Nowhere is that more evident than the Twitter feed of a former ESPN mainstay and professional basketball reporter named Chris Palmer.

The wealthy sports journalist praised the destruction of a community in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis a week ago.

But his attempt at virtue signaling blew up in his face when only a few days later, the cancer of civil unrest spread to his own neighborhood and angry rioters attempted to lay waste to his well-to-do community.

As a mob burned an affordable housing project to the ground in Minneapolis last Wednesday night, the former ESPN reporter praised their behavior.

An image of the blaze went viral and folks, rich and poor, black and white, weighed in.

Yea, go burn down affordable housing! That’ll bring back a human life and stick it to the Man. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/IrcHocFvYU — HARLAN Z. HILL (@Harlan) May 29, 2020

“Burn that s— down. Burn it all down,” Palmer tweeted about the blaze.

The Star Tribune reported the building was a nearly finished 189-unit affordable housing development that was set to open later this year.

Three dozen of those units would have provided a place to live for “very low-income tenants” in Minneapolis.

That affordable living will never come. The building was removed from its foundation by a fire started by lawless miscreants.

Palmer’s post praising the arson has since been removed after he showed his true colors to the world. But unlike torched buildings, tweets last forever.

Three days after Palmer championed arson and destruction, his own gated community in California, according to the New York Post, was apparently threatened by the wrath of a mob, and so he suddenly began singing a different tune.

“They just attacked our sister community down the street. It’s a gated community and they tried to climb the gates. They had to beat them back. Then destroyed a Starbucks and are now in front of my building. Get these animals TF out of my neighborhood,” he tweeted about the apparently harrowing defense of the neighborhood.

“Go back to where you live,” he wrote.

They just attacked our sister community down the street. It’s a gated community and they tried to climb the gates. They had to beat them back. Then destroyed a Starbucks and are now in front of my building. Get these animals TF out of my neighborhood. Go back to where you live. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 31, 2020

WARNING: The following tweets contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Palmer wasn’t finished with his dazzling display of apparent liberal hypocrisy, which Twitter users took notice of.

He provided an update to let his followers know that the walls guarding the neighborhood were not breached, and that the ultra-liberal do-gooders had prevailed.

Sure, they lost a coffee shop, but even the brave soldiers that held the line during the Siege of Bastogne suffered casualties.

“Welp. They’re gone. Security called the cops and they swarmed. Some scattered, others were arrested. (You hate to see it.) Tense moments. There’s graffiti everywhere,” he tweeted.

Welp. They’re gone. Security called the cops and they swarmed. Some scattered, others were arrested. (You hate to see it.) Tense moments. There’s graffiti everywhere. We live in a beautiful, safe community and have pride. These people had no pride and weren’t protesters. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 31, 2020

Apparently his neighborhood is more significant than yours, and its hallowed grounds must be defended at all costs.

Palmer then had a message for those who had dared to threaten his community.

“Tear up your own s—. Don’t come to where we live at and tear our neighborhood up. We care about our community. If you don’t care about yours I don’t give a s—,” he told them.

Tear up your own shit. Don’t come to where we live at and tear our neighborhood up. We care about our community. If you don’t care about yours I don’t give a shit. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 31, 2020

Needless to say, Palmer was endlessly ridiculed online for the blatant display of hypocrisy.

He even offered somewhat of an apology.

A couple of nights ago I RT’d a picture of a burning building in Minny. I did not know it was low income housing for many. That was my mistake. I do not endorse property destruction of any kind. Real protestors don’t loot. Peaceful protest is the only way. Be safe. God Bless. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) June 1, 2020

But now he has been exposed as a fraud and he will apparently have to find a different Starbucks location.

So much for convenience for the warrior who was among those who so valiantly held off the horde.

Will he ever recover? How will Palmer and other far-left hypocrites living behind walls ever move past the destruction of their neighborhood coffee franchise?

How will liberals such as Palmer reconcile statements such as “[g]o back to where you live” as they ask the public to absorb the presence of never-ending illegal immigration and the country’s other issues while chastising us for complaining about them?

Palmer’s changing tune showed the world just how disconnected he and the left are from the rest of society, and just how deeply embedded hypocrisy is into the fabric of the so-called elite left’s ideology.

The message is clear: Someone must suffer for the cause of equality, just not Palmer or other affluent liberals.

