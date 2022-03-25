A former FBI agent has admitted to entering false evidence in an investigation into a Republican leader, but despite this admission in court, his punishment was quickly waived.

Only a day before jury selection was to begin in a case to prosecute him for lying in his investigation into a sexual misconduct charge against then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, former FBI agent William Tisaby pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of evidence tampering on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

Unlike what would happen for anyone else, the court quickly sentenced Tisaby to probation — and then immediately turned around and suspended the sentence and released him.

The corrupt ex-FBI agent was about to be tried on six counts of perjury and one count of evidence tampering with an indictment that accused him of hiding evidence and lying during the investigation into Greitens, who is currently running for U.S. Senate.

The indictment stemmed from a scandal unleashed by Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who accused Greitens of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair. Gardner’s investigation eventually prompted Greitens to resign.

The George Soros-funded Gardner later abruptly dropped the charges after the judge approved a defense motion to put her on the witness stand.

In a statement on Wednesday, Greitens said Gardner had gone after him as part of a “witch hunt.”

“The truth prevails. Those who made false accusations against me have been proven wrong once again,” he said, according to the AP.

BREAKING: Ex-FBI agent William Don Tisaby pleads guilty to evidence tampering in Soros-funded prosecutor Kim Gardner’s false case against Governor Eric Greitens pic.twitter.com/YTogT6RGhU — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) March 23, 2022

Gardner’s investigation was shady from the start because she had to hire an outside investigator — Tisaby — when the St. Louis Police Department refused to handle the case.

Tisaby later admitted that he took no notes and did not ask a single “substantive question” during his meetings with the Greiten accuser.

The indictment against Tisaby accused him of lying under oath “about matters which could substantially affect, or did substantially affect, the course or outcome of the Greitens case,” according to the AP.







Despite admitting to lying and submitting false documents, the former FBI agent is “an honest and decent man” who is “very upset he’s being used as a scapegoat,” according to his attorney, Jermaine Wooten.

For his part, Greitens admitted to having an affair but maintained that he took no compromising photos of the woman at the center of the accusations.

Gardner more or less proved him right when she dropped her felony invasion of privacy charge in May 2018 — but the political damage to Greitens had already been done at that point.

A popular figure until the scandal erupted, Greitens is trying to make a political comeback with his Senate campaign.

The Tisaby case is reminiscent of others in which FBI officials or former agents got a slap on the wrist instead of realizing any serious punishment for dishonest actions against GOP leaders and others on the right.

In 2019, there was the case of ex-FBI employee Mark Tolson, who pleaded guilty to illegally accessing the email account of his neighbor, Washington lobbyist Jack Burkman, who had been trying to gather information deemed damaging to then-special counsel Robert Mueller. Tolson got a mere $500 fine and was otherwise let off the hook.

Last year, former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith was handed a light sentence of probation and community service after being found guilty of falsifying documents against Donald Trump during the FBI’s corrupt “Crossfire Hurricane” probe into so-called Russian collusion.

Disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, who acted as a Democratic operative during his investigation of Trump, was at least fired for his conduct. But he spent no time in jail for his crime, and now he is suing to be reinstated. How much do you want to bet he’ll be successful?

This is all very light punishment in comparison to the severity of their crimes of using their positions to punish politicians and others who aren’t blue enough to suit the establishment.

It also should be noted that none of these individuals had his home raided at dawn by dozens of highly armed agents wearing riot gear and body armor — as has happened to so many others who just happen to be on the right side of the political aisle.

The Tisaby case is just more evidence that our justice system produces different outcomes depending on the political views of those involved.

