Commentary

Ex-FBI Agent Amused by 'Nasty' Conditions in Georgia Jail Trump Will Be Forced Into

 By Mike Landry  August 22, 2023 at 1:40pm
The next stop for former President Donald Trump in the Democrats’ ongoing interference in the 2024 election apparently will be his booking by the end of the week into Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” Trump said Monday on his Truth Social platform.

Some have gleefully noted that it’s a nasty place, no doubt suitable for a man hit with organized-crime-type charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

Yeah, I know. I miss America, too.

At any rate, the Fulton County Jail is so bad that the Justice Department is investigating the conditions there.

But I can guarantee the “Justice” Department won’t be taking action on that anytime soon. Because it, too, wishes nothing well for the former president.

Indeed, Peter Strzok, formerly of the FBI and involved in Hillary Clinton’s efforts to falsely tie Trump to Russian collusion to win the 2016 election, thinks Trump going to Fulton is grand.

“This week, 19 defendants & attorneys will plug 901 Rice St, Atlanta, GA into Waze/Uber/their Secret Service detail,” Strzok said in a post Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“‘The rooms are nasty as f***. It smells nasty. It ain’t nowhere anybody wants to be at…You know they’re going to put [Trump] by himself,’” he continued, quoting a man named Lorenzo who had bonded out and described the jail in sordid detail as reported by Atlanta’s WAGA-TV.

But, hearkening to Strzok, the entire political theater of it is absurd. I mean, who goes to jail with a Secret Service detail?

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, a Democrat, said Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the election interference case will be treated just like everyone else, WAGA reported.

There’ll be mugshots and “a lot of sitting,” criminal defense attorney Josh Schiff told the outlet.

“This is a slow process,” Schiff said. “A trip to Rice Street is one of the rare commonalities of virtually everyone who is processed criminally in Fulton County shares.”

Charles Rambo, a retired Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, lieutenant, told WAGA that safety issues dictate that while the procedures are essentially the same for everyone, high-profile individuals are handled a bit differently.

First-person jail expert Lorenzo concurred: “They’re not going to have him with the rest of us. The process might move faster for him than they do for us, because, at the end of the day, he’s somebody more important than we are.”

Rambo had a similar take, citing safety as a concern.

“You definitely want to make sure that nothing happens that otherwise will draw more attention to the case than it deserves,” he said.

More attention than it deserves?

This might be drawing more attention to Fulton County and Atlanta than at any time since Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman burned the place down in 1864.

Think how it all appears on the world stage.

The United States, long a beacon of the rule of law and peaceful transitions of governmental administrations, is now reduced to one political party criminalizing those who question or oppose it.

No matter the issues or personalities, this is not how it has been done. Even Civil War opponents, while cruel in some respects, addressed one another within the confines of a specific code of honor.

How can our allies continue to trust us?

I recently heard someone point out that this part of the United States’ self-destruction might be just the excuse for the world to do what is increasingly being talked about — move away from confidence in the U.S. dollar.

This has moved well beyond the clowning about Orange Man Bad.

Democrats’ abandonment of the long-established rule of law threatens the existence of the nation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

