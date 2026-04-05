Ex-Fox News Regular Suggests Trump's US Is Beginning to Mirror North Korea

CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp appeared increasingly distressed Saturday while suggesting she believed the United States was becoming more like North Korea under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

North Korea is one of the world’s most repressive and reclusive countries, yet Cupp argued on CNN’s “Table for Five” that America was becoming similar to it, even doubling down when former Republican New York City Councilman Joe Borelli told her she was being “extreme.”

“We should not want a militarized United States, with our streets militarized, our voting militarized, our airports militarized. I am so concerned about the North Korea coded stuff that is going on right now,” Cupp said.

“From [Attorney General] Pam Bondi unfurling a banner with Trump’s face on it on the DOJ [Department of Justice] building to Trump putting his signature on our currency and his name on the Kennedy Center, to inviting only friendly media outlets who are going to say exactly what you want in Pentagon briefings. I mean, it goes on and on and on.”

“When did we want to become North Korea? This should be unnerving, disturbing to everyone. This is not partisan. This is scary stuff,” she added.

“So it can feel like a slow creep, and MAGA will justify it using Trump’s lie about the election. But look around. Look around at your country, people. Is this what you want? You want to walk down the street and see, you know, rifles, guys with guns patrolling because for no reason at all, just to intimidate you? Is that what you want? You want to walk around and see the president’s face on the Department of Justice, which is a separate but co-equal branch of government? It’s bananas.”

The DOJ is part of the executive branch. Cupp launched her rant after being asked whether Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents should be present at polling locations during the midterm elections.

Borelli eventually pushed back on her alarmist rhetoric.

“Let’s just get back down to earth. You know, the North Korea comparison is a little extreme considering–,” he said before Cupp interrupted him, saying, “No, it’s not.”

White House border czar Tom Homan asserted Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” he had not been involved in any conversations about ICE’s presence at polling sites during the midterm elections.

“Has President Trump asked ICE to start making any sort of plans to go to polling sites during the midterms?” host Jake Tapper asked.

“I’ve had no discussions about that with President Trump or [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary Markwayne Mullin,” Homan said.

“Has not came up in any conversation.”

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