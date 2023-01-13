Parler Share
News

Ex-Fox News Reporter Hospitalized After Horrific Accident: 'Please Say Prayers'

 By Richard Moorhead  January 13, 2023 at 6:22am
Parler Share

A former Fox News correspondent has been hospitalized after a serious car accident.

Kelly Dodd, the wife of former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, indicated in an Instagram post Wednesday that her husband had been injured in a crash.

“My husband got in a horrible car accident,” Dodd wrote in a post that featured an image of wrecked vehicle.

“He is in the ER.. please say prayers for @rickleventhal.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd)

Trending:
Watch: KJP Gives Peter Doocy Death Stare When He Repeats Biden's Question to Trump

Leventhal was soon well enough to comment on his wife’s Instagram post.

“Honestly I’m lucky to be alive,” the longtime Fox News correspondent wrote.

“Scariest moments of my life,” he said. “This makes everything even more meaningful ❤️”

Do you watch Fox News?

In his own post from a hospital bed, Leventhal thanked his supporters and well-wishers.

He described having four broken ribs and a broken bone in his foot as the result of a one-car accident on Interstate 10 in Southern California.

“I hydroplaned. I was heading east on the I-10… just hit what felt like a patch of ice, water, whatever. Road was slick, lost control, slammed into the wall, hard.”

Hydroplaning refers to when a vehicle’s tires slide uncontrollably on the surface of a wet road, often in inclement weather.

Leventhal said his vehicle then crossed multiple lanes and struck the back of a tractor-trailer.

Related:
'Thin Blue Line' Flag Banned by LAPD, Chief Cites 'Extremism'

“It could’ve been so much worse.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rick Leventhal (@rickleventhal)

Leventhal shared the video footage of the aftermath of the crash in the post, showing himself to be mobile after a collision that left car parts strewn across the I-10 near the city of Palm Springs.

In another post, he shared a photo of his totaled Mercedes, having left the hospital.

Leventhal is an experienced journalist who spent more than two decades at Fox News. The network veteran left the channel in 2021, according to the Hill.

He reported from several combat zones in his broadcasting career, including embedding with Marines in the 2003 invasion of Iraq.



Dodd is known for a five-year run on “Real Housewives of Orange County.” The couple married in 2020.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Teen Girl Reports Naked Man in Women's Showers - Father Gets Call Days Later That Makes It Much Worse
'Burning Alive': Hollywood Star Reveals Accident with Acid on His Face During Filming
Biden Seeing Red: Jim Jordan Announces First Investigation as Chairman of Judiciary Committee
Half of State's Sheriffs Defy Gun Ban - Tell Lib Gov. to Pound Sand
Prince Harry and Meghan Might Get Major Snub from Royal Family After Private Conversations Exposed - Report
See more...

Conversation