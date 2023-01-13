Ex-Fox News Reporter Hospitalized After Horrific Accident: 'Please Say Prayers'

A former Fox News correspondent has been hospitalized after a serious car accident.

Kelly Dodd, the wife of former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, indicated in an Instagram post Wednesday that her husband had been injured in a crash.

“My husband got in a horrible car accident,” Dodd wrote in a post that featured an image of wrecked vehicle.

“He is in the ER.. please say prayers for @rickleventhal.”

Leventhal was soon well enough to comment on his wife’s Instagram post.

“Honestly I’m lucky to be alive,” the longtime Fox News correspondent wrote.

“Scariest moments of my life,” he said. “This makes everything even more meaningful ❤️”

In his own post from a hospital bed, Leventhal thanked his supporters and well-wishers.

He described having four broken ribs and a broken bone in his foot as the result of a one-car accident on Interstate 10 in Southern California.

“I hydroplaned. I was heading east on the I-10… just hit what felt like a patch of ice, water, whatever. Road was slick, lost control, slammed into the wall, hard.”

Hydroplaning refers to when a vehicle’s tires slide uncontrollably on the surface of a wet road, often in inclement weather.

Leventhal said his vehicle then crossed multiple lanes and struck the back of a tractor-trailer.

“It could’ve been so much worse.”

Leventhal shared the video footage of the aftermath of the crash in the post, showing himself to be mobile after a collision that left car parts strewn across the I-10 near the city of Palm Springs.

In another post, he shared a photo of his totaled Mercedes, having left the hospital.

Leventhal is an experienced journalist who spent more than two decades at Fox News. The network veteran left the channel in 2021, according to the Hill.

He reported from several combat zones in his broadcasting career, including embedding with Marines in the 2003 invasion of Iraq.







Dodd is known for a five-year run on “Real Housewives of Orange County.” The couple married in 2020.

