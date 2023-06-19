Ex-Fox Producer Who Called Biden 'Wannabe Dictator' Breaks Silence

A longtime producer ousted from Fox News over an on-air graphic has given his version of how his departure from the network unfolded.

Alexander McCaskill resigned after producing a chyron on Tuesday that appeared under on split-screen video that showed President Joe Biden on one side and former President Donald Trump on the other.

The graphic was displayed on the day of Trump’s arraignment on federal document mishandling charges, as Mediaite reported.

The chyron stated, “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

The Fox News chyron for about 30 seconds had the wannabe dictator speaks at White House message up pic.twitter.com/hykmE61Bro — Adam (@Eathington) June 14, 2023

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced the news of McCaskill’s departure from the network in Thursday’s episode of “Tucker on Twitter.”

McCaskill formerly served as a managing editor for “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — before Carlson’s own abrupt termination from Fox.

Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator pic.twitter.com/MDcs5g0gxB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 15, 2023

“Inside Fox, the women who run the network panicked,” Carlson said.

“First they scolded the producer who put the banner on the screen. Less than 24 hours after that, he resigned.

“He’d been at Fox for more than a decade and was considered one of the most capable people in the building. He offered to stay for the customary two weeks, but Fox told him to clear out his desk and leave immediately.”

McCaskill also announced his own departure from Fox in private Instagram post, according to The Daily Beast. In his account, he “asked them to let me go, and they finally did.”

“Today was my last day at FOX. It’s been a wild 10 years and it was the best place I’ve ever worked because of the great people I met.

“But the time has come. I asked them to let me go, and they finally did.”

“To all my friends there: I will miss you forever.”

The Instagram post was published to Twitter by Daily Beast social media reporter Justin Baragona.

Former Fox News producer Alexander McCaskill, who parted ways with the network for airing the “wannabe dictator” chyron, posted this photo of him leaving Fox offices on his Instagram. McCaskill was also a longtime producer/editor for Tucker Carlson.https://t.co/MvJqRMiBOR pic.twitter.com/4ebvPhadsy — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 16, 2023

McCaskill has since accepted a position with Carlson’s nascent media venture, according to Carlson biographer Chadwick Moore.

The Based Chyron Guy, Alex McCaskill, was a former Tucker Carlson Tonight producer who has now left Fox News after ten years, en route to joining Tucker’s new team. He is one of at least three former producers who have left Fox to join Tucker’s new venture. https://t.co/UioyIyk90L — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) June 17, 2023

“He is one of at least three former producers who have left Fox to join Tucker’s new venture,” McCaskill wrote.

