Disturbing new details emerged on Tuesday regarding the accused perpetrator of the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade massacre.

Darrell Brooks Jr., a felon with a long criminal history, has been accused of plowing his SUV through a crowd of Wisconsin residents marching in Sunday’s parade.

One of Brooks’ neighbors — a woman identified only as Ebony by The Sun — told the British tabloid that the 39-year-old convicted felon had repeatedly fought with his girlfriend.

Ebony told The Sun that she had previously intervened in the couple’s clashes and had seen Brooks’ ex “running away with no shoes and a black eye,” the paper reported.

Furthermore, three days prior to the massacre, Brooks was arrested and charged for allegedly attempting to run over his ex-girlfriend.

Brooks was released on $1,000 bail.

Brooks initially faced five felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide, but a sixth count was likely to be added following the death of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks on Tuesday, Fox News reported. A conviction would result in a mandatory life sentence.

Sparks died Tuesday night, according to Fox, following brain surgery Sunday.

Prior to Sparks’ death, the massacre resulted in a reported five dead and 60 injured.

The tragedy has called the left’s bail reform movement into question as many Americans have been left wondering why a dangerous criminal like Brooks had been released on $1,000 bail.

At the time of the attack, Brooks was out not only on the $1,000 bail for the alleged vehicular attack on his girlfriend but also on a $500 bail in relation to charges dating from July.

Brooks was given this bail amount despite the violent nature of his offense, his extensive criminal history and the fact that his criminal history included bail jumping.

Fox News, citing The Associated Press, reported that Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper planned to announce additional charges against Brooks soon.

All of this news makes one fact crystal clear — Brooks should never have been released on such low bail; he was clearly a potential threat to others.

Nevertheless, thanks to progressive prosecutors across the country, an increasing number of dangerous felons like Brooks are being put back on the street with little or no regard for the mayhem that might result.

If Americans wish to prevent more tragedies like the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre, we must support a return to tough-on-crime law-and-order policies — and officials — at the local, state and federal levels of government.

Otherwise, the left will continue to both cripple our police forces and allow criminals to run amok in American cities.

