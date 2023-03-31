Ex-GOP Rep Who Supported Trump Impeachment Rips Manhattan Indictment - 'Weak F***ing Sauce'

Former Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in 2021, slammed prosecutors in New York over their decision to indict him.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Briggs’s office announced in a statement Thursday that its investigation into Trump would result in the unprecedented indictment of a former president.

The charges are not yet clear, but we know they are in relation to “hush money” payments paid to former adult film star Stormy Daniels in connection with allegations she had an affair with Trump in 2006 – which he has denied.

Trump is expected to “surrender” to authorities next week in New York — a city that all too often refuses to apply the law to violent criminals.

But Bragg fulfilled his campaign promise to go after Trump — and presumably has pleased leftist billionaire George Soros, who donated $1 million to a super PAC that pledged $1 million to elect him as district attorney.

Many of Trump’s political opponents have celebrated the move as the one that will, in their minds, finally be the end of Trump and his “Make America Great Again” movement.

But Democrats are playing a dangerous game.

The move by Bragg and those who support him could result in a never-ending series of similar cases brought against elected Democrats nationwide.

Republican attorneys general across the country arguably should begin charging any and every Democratic official who has ever so much as spit gum out on a sidewalk.

Why not? The precedent for weaponizing the justice system has been set.

Meijer, an establishment Republican from Michigan who lost his primary last year, said Thursday the Trump indictment takes the country to the point of no going back.

“We’re going to indict a former President for, essentially, misdemeanor falsification of business records?” he said, according to Time magazine.

“We’re crossing the Rubicon for that? That seems like f***ing weak sauce.”

Meijer repeated the quote on Twitter after news broke Trump would be charged. He also argued that Bragg should have shown “prosecutorial discretion” in the case.

My thoughts on today, from last week: “We’re going to indict a former President for, essentially, misdemeanor falsification of business records?” says former Michigan GOP congressman Peter Meijer. “We’re crossing the Rubicon for that? That seems like f—ing weak sauce.” https://t.co/ZhrJAPkx5r — Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) March 31, 2023

Are you talking about the guy who passed the First Step Act? No one should be above the law, but both prosecutorial discretion and selective prosecution are things. — Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) March 31, 2023

It is important to note that Meijer, who remains opposed to Trump, was not making an attempt to defend him.

The Republican was complaining the case against Trump is weak — and he is not alone in that assessment.

A number of legal scholars have weighed in on Bragg’s prosecution of the former president. Perhaps none summarized it better than law professor Jonathan Turley, who told Fox News on Thursday night the indictment is “legally pathetic.”

Turley noted a federal probe into “hush money” payments to Daniels went nowhere in 2019.

The Fox News contributor concluded that if Bragg’s case is as reported, the Soros-backed DA is using his municipal office in furtherance of “arguing a federal case that the Department of Justice declined.”

He said the DOJ “tried a case against former Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards arguing that hush money paid to another woman, who bore a child out of that relationship, was in fact a campaign violation.”

“That was a much stronger case, but they lost,” Turley said.

Bragg has chosen to prosecute a former president on seemingly dubious allegations — apparently in the hope jurors from his heavily Democratic district will work in tandem with a hostile judge to knock Trump out of the 2024 race and possibly place him in jail.

Even a Trump opponent such as Meijer is skeptical of that decision.

