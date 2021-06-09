Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe won Virginia’s Democrat primary Tuesday to get the chance to reclaim his old job.

McAuliffe, a long-time ally of Hillary Clinton, will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in November’s general election. Democratic incumbent Gov. Ralph Northam cannot seek re-election this year due to term limits.

McAuliffe polled 62 percent of the vote, far outdistancing second-place finisher Jennifer Caroll Foy. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax finished fourth with 3.5 percent of the vote, according to The New York Times..

The contest features two political crosscurrents. Republicans have not won a statewide contest since 2009 in a state that former President Donald Trump failed to carry in 2016 and 2020, according to The Times.

The McAuliffe-Youngkin race will feature a cast of supporting characters, including Northam and President Joe Biden.

“Thanks to the great leadership of Gov. Ralph Northam and President Joe Biden,” McAuliffe said in a speech after the race was called on Tuesday, according to CNN.

McAuliffe said he spoke with Biden after the election.

“We had a good chat,” McAuliffe said, according to CNN.

McAuliffe said Biden offered “anything we can do to help.”

On the Republican side, Youngkin has been endorsed by Trump.

“Congratulations to Glenn Youngkin for winning the Republican nomination for Governor of Virginia. Glenn is pro-Business, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Veterans, pro-America, he knows how to make Virginia’s economy rip-roaring, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump wrote on his website in May.

“Glenn is running against Bill Clinton’s longtime enabler, Terry McAuliffe. Terry McAuliffe was the Clintons’ bagman in more ways than one, from the cover-ups to the get-rich-quick schemes, and his deals with Communist China look suspicious. He was responsible for many of the problems Virginia currently has. Virginia doesn’t need the Clintons or the Communist Chinese running the state, so say no to Terry McAuliffe, and yes to Patriot Glenn Youngkin!” Trump wrote.

The Youngkin-Trump connection has already been attacked by McAuliffe .

“We cannot let Glenn Youngkin do to Virginia what Donald Trump has done to our country,” McAuliffe said Tuesday, according to CNN.

Northam also criticized Trump as a way to ding Youngkin.

“Glenn Youngkin, he has been endorsed by Trump,” Northam said, according to CNN. “People’s memory is good in Virginia. We are not Trump fans in Virginia.”

But McAuliffe also has a history, one Republicans vow to exploit.

“The contrast between career politician and establishment insider Terry McAuliffe and successful businessman and political outsider Glenn Youngkin is stark,” Republican Governors Association Executive Director Dave Rexrode said in a statement, according to Townhall.

“The RGA looks forward to exposing Terry McAuliffe’s litany of broken promises and misdeeds between now and November.”

