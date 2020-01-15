Ex-ICE Director Homan: Dem Debate Avoided Immigration Because Trump Has Already Beaten Them on It

They must know a loser when they see it.

For most of President Donald Trump’s term in office, his handling of illegal immigration has been a hot-button item for Democratic candidates and their base, with firebrands like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez building a virtual movement on ending enforcement of the country’s borders.

But when Democratic contenders took the stage Tuesday night in Des Moines, Iowa, the issue was never even brought up in questions by the debate’s moderators, as Breitbart noted, and only two of the senators on stage mentioned it in their closing remarks.

On “Fox & Friends” Wednesday, former Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting Director Tom Homan said he knows why.

In the minds of American voters, he said, Trump has already beaten Democrats on it.

In an early morning interview, “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade played a pair of clips from Trump’s rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday showing the president proudly pounding on the immigration issue and slamming Democratic positions on it.

Noting the relative silence on the topic from the Democratic event taking place at the same time in Des Moines, Kilmeade asked Homan why Democrats were avoiding it.

“I mean, what are they going to say?” Homan responded.

“They are going to say that they’ve been beat by this president despite the resistance. Despite every one of those candidates throwing out enticements of free medical care, a pathway to citizenship, abolish ICE, get rid of detention…

“Despite their enticements, this president – on his own – has gotten illegal crossing down 72 percent from the high in May,” Homan said.

“What are they going to say? They have failed,” Homan said. “The president has taken them to school without their help and despite their resistance.”

There’s no doubt it poses a problem for Democrats. When harping on the issue seemed like a good way to attract Hispanic voters, Democrats and their establishment media allies fell all over each other to talk up the plight of illegal immigrants.

But with the American economy humming with Trump in the White House, providing record low unemployment (including for Hispanic workers), Democrats and their debate moderators apparently decided the party needed another hill to fight on.

In a commentary piece published by Fox News on Tuesday night, Homan explained why that was a disservice to American voters.

“Americans deserve to hear the extremist positions of the candidates on the illegal immigration issue,” he wrote. “These positions will be bad news for America should one of these Democrats become our next president, but good news for President Trump in his reelection bid. That’s because Democratic extremism regarding illegal immigration will prompt millions of Americans to cast ballots for Trump in November.”

Democrats must know that by now, which is why they dodged the issue in a crucial debate – one taking place a little more than two weeks before the official start of the primary contest with the Iowa Caucuses.

Democrats must know a losing issue when they see it, and after all the sturm und drang of the past three years, out-of-control congresswomen, liberals comparing ICE agents to Nazis and even violence against immigration facilities, they know they’re losing on this.

As Homan said, the president has “taken them to school.”

If nothing else, they’ve learned not to talk about their plans.

