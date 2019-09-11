Ex-ICE Director Homan Hammers Wasserman Schultz at Hearing: 'I’ve Forgotten More About This Issue Than You’ll Ever Know'

This time, it was personal.

Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has a hard-nosed, no-nonsense manner when it comes to illegal immigration that will never make him popular to the modern Democratic Party.

But his tangle on Wednesday with Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was one for the books.

The clash started when Wasserman Schultz, a former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, decided to attack Homan’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

“I think it’s important to really make sure that the jingoistic, bigoted testimony of Mr. Homan is called out as nearly completely untrue, as being an outrage, and as a former official directing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, he should know better,” she said.

Then Wasserman Schultz, after delivering her remarks in deliberately insulting terms, refused to give Homan a chance to respond and instead went on to question other witnesses, according to Fox News.

It wasn’t until Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio had his turn at questioning witnesses that Homan got a chance to hit back at Wasserman Schultz’s insinuations.

And it was just as stark.

“If I can respond to the earlier remark from Wasserman Schultz,” he said.

“I’ve forgotten more about this issue than you’ll ever know. So if you say my testimony is inaccurate, it’s wrong. Everything I said here is accurate. Bottom line.

“If you want to go toe to toe, I’m here. I’m here on my own time to speak to the American people about what’s false and what’s fact.”

Check out a Fox News video of the fireworks here:

Wednesday’s hearing was to consider the Trump administration’s new policy that stopped deferring deportation of individuals because of medical hardships, according to a Fox preview of the event Wednesday morning.

After Homan got his chance to respond to Wasserman Schultz, the congresswoman delivered a mixed message of her own, claiming she was more than ready to tangle with Homan, but she apparently had other priorities.

“I’m happy to go toe to toe with you Mr. Homan,” Wasserman Schultz said. “I’m happy to do that any day.”

“Then you gotta let me respond to your question rather than dropping a bomb and running away,” Homan retorted.

Wasserman Schultz’s explanation?

“It was my time,” she said.

Sure, it was her time — and if a congressional Democrat chooses to use her time to abuse a career public servant as “jingoistic” and “bigoted,” it’s her privilege.

If she wants to dismiss an expert’s opinion about illegal immigration as being “nearly completely untrue,” it’s her right.

But the fact that she wouldn’t use that time to grant him the courtesy of an actual response should tell Americans everything they need to know about the Democratic Party of 2019.

This time it was personal.

And to repurpose a popular phrase these days: Their time is up.

