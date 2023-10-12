Ex-Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Gets in Heated Exchange with Reporter: 'We're Fighting Nazis'

A former Israeli prime minister got into a heated exchange with a reporter regarding his country’s response to the Hamas terrorist attacks that cost over 1,200 Israelis their lives.

Naftali Bennett rebuked Sky News anchor Kamali Melbourne during an interview, according to The Hill.

Melbourne had asked Bennett about Israel cutting off electricity to the Gaza Strip, questioning its implications for hospitalized Palestinians and babies in incubators.

“Are you seriously … asking me about Palestinian civilians?” Bennett responded.

“What’s wrong with you? Have you not seen what happened? We’re fighting Nazis.”

Bennett defended the Israeli government’s decision to cut utilities in Gaza, which is governed by the Hamas terrorists responsible for the savage attacks on his country.

“I’m not going to feed electricity or water to my enemies,” he said.

The two men began to speak over each other, with Bennett declaring, “Shame on you!”

The former prime minister cited the Allied firebombing of the city of Dresden during World War II, pointing out the apparent lack of concern for civilian casualties in that military operation.

Bennett shared a clip of the interview and criticized Melbourne on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The interviewer kept asking about babies and Palestinian citizens. As if Hamas-Nazis didn’t burn ** our ** babies, and slaughter entire families,” Bennett wrote in a Hebrew-language post.

“I did not put up with this insolence, and so I responded.”

״איך אתה לא מתבייש?״

חוצפה של מראיין ברשת סקיי ניוז הבריטית.

המראיין לא הפסיק לשאול על תינוקות ואזרחים **פלסטינים**. כאילו חמאס-נאצים לא שרפו **לנו** תינוקות, ושחטו משפחות שלמות. לא השלמתי עם חוצפה זו, וכך השבתי.

נא שתפו. pic.twitter.com/w02Z29IJQF — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) October 12, 2023

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered a full siege of the Gaza Strip, according to The Times of Israel.

“We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly,” Gallant said.

Fox News’ Trey Yingst reported on Thursday that “6,000 bombs have been dropped on Gaza following the massacre in Israel.”

So far 6,000 bombs have been dropped on Gaza following the massacre in Israel. A humanitarian catastrophe is developing as the death toll passes 1,400+ people. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 12, 2023

Israel is also reportedly preparing for a ground assault on Gaza, with troops and tanks amassing at the border to take the fight to Hamas.

