Ex-Miss California Nails Selena Gomez After Billionaire Singer Literally Sides with Rapists, Murders as 'My People'

Hollywood elites often convey the impression that they actively despise ordinary Americans. And that hatred explains many of the hideous things they say and do.

In some cases, however, their nonsense appears to spring from pure delusion, a symptom of woke propaganda. Thus, they look more stupid and pitiable than malicious, as if they have not thought through the implications of their own words.

Monday on social media, billionaire singer and actress Selena Gomez posted a nauseatingly performative video in which she cried crocodile tears over ongoing deportations of illegal immigrant rapists, murderers, and other criminals, whom she identified as “my people,” thereby exposing herself to scorn and mockery on the social media platforms Instagram and X, including one derisive post from model Carrie Prejean Boller, Miss California USA 2009.

“Save your fake tears,” Boller wrote at the end of an Instagram post bashing Gomez.

Indeed, the model’s entire post hit upon what any sane and honest person would view as Gomez’s twin hypocrisies.

First, the billionaire singer lives in a sprawling mansion. Thus, she could have helped any number of immigrants, illegal or otherwise. Boller even included a photo of the mansion atop her Instagram post.

“How about you call all of ‘your people’ you’re crying about being deported and invite them to stay at your mansion behind your big walls and gates until they leave? Have them over for dinner, feed them, bathe them, let them sleep in your home, pay for their schooling and medical bills. You could have helped them and you have not and will not,” Boller wrote.

Second, the model rightly wondered why Gomez never publicly cried over innocent victims of violent illegal immigrants.

“You didn’t shed one tear for Laken Riley, or Rachel Morin … or the 350,000 missing children being trafficked,” Boller added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Prejean Boller (@carrieprejeanboller)

Meanwhile, Boller also posted an audio clip of Gomez’s pathetic performance.

“I just wanted to say that I am so sorry,” the billionaire wailed amid sobs. “All my people are getting attacked. The children — I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something. But I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

To highlight Gomez’s shameful hypocrisy, side-by-side images accompanied the clip. The image on the left side included the words “Hey Selena, Say Their Names…,” and the right side featured pictures of nine victims of violent illegal immigrants, including Riley and Morin, accompanied by the words “Say Her Name” or “Say His Name.”

Backlash from Boller and many others reportedly prompted Gomez to delete her original video.

Selena Gomez just posted a video crying about deportations, but deleted it after outrage from fans…. pic.twitter.com/xRTO8x4ND5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 27, 2025

According to the UK’s Daily Mail, Gomez’s paternal grandparents, Mary and Ricardo Gomez, entered the United States illegally from Mexico in the 1970s. Her father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, was born in Texas shortly thereafter.

Will Gomez use a significant portion of her massive wealth to actually help any immigrant, legal or illegal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (7 Votes) No: 98% (351 Votes)

A 2024 People magazine profile, however, identified the singer’s parents as mom Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefey. Selena’s biological father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, received only a parenthetical mention.

An outsider, of course, has no business commenting on someone else’s family dynamics, particularly when he knows nothing about them.

At best, one might remark in Gomez’s favor that she has a far better reason for regarding illegal immigrants as her “people” than, say, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has for identifying her “people” among the Abenaki.

On the other hand, Gomez is an American citizen, and a wealthy one at that.

Thus, her sympathetic comments toward criminal illegal immigrants facing deportation under President Donald Trump and border czar Tom Homan left many users of social media platform X rankled.

Where you crying when Laken Riley was being raped for 18 minutes and then murdered? @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/lg54viarJL — Badass (@Keepfighting250) January 27, 2025

I didn’t have Selena Gomez on my bingo card getting canceled in January of 2025. Where were you when 350k children went missing from the border? Where were you when Americans were being killed by illegals? Where were you when cartels were bringing fentanyl across our border?… pic.twitter.com/0RtY4FuDWL — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 27, 2025

Selena Gomez sobs uncontrollably amid ramped up deportations of illegal aliens: “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” “My people?” Aren’t you American? Where was the sobbing over the 100,000 Americans… pic.twitter.com/wvtoeRVQUw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 27, 2025

Selena Gomez, your “people” are Americans.

Cry for them.

Cry for the young men killed by fentanyl.

Cry for the women savagely attacked.

Cry for the children r-ped by monsters. pic.twitter.com/s6CMqTqHrZ — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) January 27, 2025

Here’s Selena Gomez crying over the deportations of illegals. She says “I wish I could do something but I can’t” Selena, you know who else can’t do anything – Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, & Jocelyn Nungaray because they were raped & murdered by illegals.pic.twitter.com/5YPi6cCu26 pic.twitter.com/hCeqAn6cg5 — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) January 27, 2025

In the end, one must attribute Gomez’s pathetic performance to her mindless acceptance of woke propaganda.

When a patriotic American refers to “my people,” he or she almost always means “my fellow Americans.” In the United States, skin color and national origin mean nothing. Only citizenship (or the quest for it via legal immigration) matters when determining members of the national community.

On the other hand, those who subscribe to cancerous wokeness regard skin color and ethnicity as primary. Thus, for performative purposes, Gomez adopted her biological father’s Mexican-American heritage.

But even that makes no sense, because Trump and Homan are deporting violent criminals, not Mexican-Americans. In fact, the president received substantial support in the 2024 election from Hispanic-Americans who were either born in the U.S. or were in the country legally.

Gomez, therefore, did not give off the vibe of a privileged and hateful Hollywood billionaire. She simply exposed herself as unfathomably ignorant and fully propagandized by woke ideologues’ obsession with skin color, ethnicity, and other markers about which Americans care nothing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.