Ex-Miss California Nails Selena Gomez After Billionaire Singer Literally Sides with Rapists, Murders as 'My People'

 By Michael Schwarz  January 28, 2025 at 3:01pm
Hollywood elites often convey the impression that they actively despise ordinary Americans. And that hatred explains many of the hideous things they say and do.

In some cases, however, their nonsense appears to spring from pure delusion, a symptom of woke propaganda. Thus, they look more stupid and pitiable than malicious, as if they have not thought through the implications of their own words.

Monday on social media, billionaire singer and actress Selena Gomez posted a nauseatingly performative video in which she cried crocodile tears over ongoing deportations of illegal immigrant rapists, murderers, and other criminals, whom she identified as “my people,” thereby exposing herself to scorn and mockery on the social media platforms Instagram and X, including one derisive post from model Carrie Prejean Boller, Miss California USA 2009.

“Save your fake tears,” Boller wrote at the end of an Instagram post bashing Gomez.

Indeed, the model’s entire post hit upon what any sane and honest person would view as Gomez’s twin hypocrisies.

First, the billionaire singer lives in a sprawling mansion. Thus, she could have helped any number of immigrants, illegal or otherwise. Boller even included a photo of the mansion atop her Instagram post.

“How about you call all of ‘your people’ you’re crying about being deported and invite them to stay at your mansion behind your big walls and gates until they leave? Have them over for dinner, feed them, bathe them, let them sleep in your home, pay for their schooling and medical bills. You could have helped them and you have not and will not,” Boller wrote.

Second, the model rightly wondered why Gomez never publicly cried over innocent victims of violent illegal immigrants.

“You didn’t shed one tear for Laken Riley, or Rachel Morin … or the 350,000 missing children being trafficked,” Boller added.

Meanwhile, Boller also posted an audio clip of Gomez’s pathetic performance.

“I just wanted to say that I am so sorry,” the billionaire wailed amid sobs. “All my people are getting attacked. The children — I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something. But I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

To highlight Gomez’s shameful hypocrisy, side-by-side images accompanied the clip. The image on the left side included the words “Hey Selena, Say Their Names…,” and the right side featured pictures of nine victims of violent illegal immigrants, including Riley and Morin, accompanied by the words “Say Her Name” or “Say His Name.”

Backlash from Boller and many others reportedly prompted Gomez to delete her original video.

Tom Homan Takes on the Pope, Exposes Vatican Hypocrisy: 'Stick to the Catholic Church and Fix That!'

According to the UK’s Daily Mail, Gomez’s paternal grandparents, Mary and Ricardo Gomez, entered the United States illegally from Mexico in the 1970s. Her father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, was born in Texas shortly thereafter.

Will Gomez use a significant portion of her massive wealth to actually help any immigrant, legal or illegal?

A 2024 People magazine profile, however, identified the singer’s parents as mom Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefey. Selena’s biological father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, received only a parenthetical mention.

An outsider, of course, has no business commenting on someone else’s family dynamics, particularly when he knows nothing about them.

At best, one might remark in Gomez’s favor that she has a far better reason for regarding illegal immigrants as her “people” than, say, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has for identifying her “people” among the Abenaki.

On the other hand, Gomez is an American citizen, and a wealthy one at that.

Thus, her sympathetic comments toward criminal illegal immigrants facing deportation under President Donald Trump and border czar Tom Homan left many users of social media platform X rankled.

In the end, one must attribute Gomez’s pathetic performance to her mindless acceptance of woke propaganda.

When a patriotic American refers to “my people,” he or she almost always means “my fellow Americans.” In the United States, skin color and national origin mean nothing. Only citizenship (or the quest for it via legal immigration) matters when determining members of the national community.

On the other hand, those who subscribe to cancerous wokeness regard skin color and ethnicity as primary. Thus, for performative purposes, Gomez adopted her biological father’s Mexican-American heritage.

But even that makes no sense, because Trump and Homan are deporting violent criminals, not Mexican-Americans. In fact, the president received substantial support in the 2024 election from Hispanic-Americans who were either born in the U.S. or were in the country legally.

Gomez, therefore, did not give off the vibe of a privileged and hateful Hollywood billionaire. She simply exposed herself as unfathomably ignorant and fully propagandized by woke ideologues’ obsession with skin color, ethnicity, and other markers about which Americans care nothing.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
