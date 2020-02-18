Ex-MLB Player Says He's Been Snubbed from Team's World Series Reunion for Supporting Trump

Former San Francisco Giants first baseman Aubrey Huff says he has been excluded from the 2010 World Series-winning team reunion this summer because of his social media posts supporting President Donald Trump.

The 43-year-old played first base and outfield for the Giants when the team won the 2010 World Series.

He played in 157 games and hit .290 with 26 home runs and 86 runs batted in that year, ESPN reported.

He played his final three seasons of his 13-year baseball career with the Giants before he retired following the 2012 season.

He also played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers.

TRENDING: Sen. Barrasso: Blood Drained from Schiff's Face as Trump Counsel Played Damning Clip

The Giants confirmed to ESPN that Huff would not be invited to the reunion, which is planned for Aug. 16.

“Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion,” the Giants said in a statement.

“Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization.

“While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision,” the statement concluded.

Do you think the Giants were right to disinvite Huff? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (5 Votes)

In his own statement, Huff pointed to his political support of Trump as the reason the board did not approve of his social media activity.

“Three weeks ago I had a call with Larry Baer CEO of the San Francisco Giants. He took me by surprise when he told me I was unanimously voted against attending the 2010 Giants World Series Championship reunion,” he wrote.

“When I asked why I wasn’t invited he told [me] that the board didn’t approve of my Twitter posts, and my political support of Donald Trump.”

RELATED: Former MLB All-Star and World Series Champ Tony Fernandez Dead at Age 57

“I’m proud of what I accomplished in my 3 years with the Giants. I made lifelong memories with teammates that can never be taken away from me,” he continued.

“And while I’m disappointed the Giants are so opposed to President Trump, and our constitutional rights that they’d uninvite me to my teams reunion, it shows me that now more than ever we have to stand up for our first 1st amendment rights. Otherwise, the America we know and love is already dead.”

While Huff maintains that his “locker room humor on Twitter is meant to be satirical, and sarcastic,” the former baseball player has been involved in controversial discussions on the social media platform, Fox News reported.

In January, he posted a since-deleted tweet about kidnapping Iranian women to “fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things.”

Huff later said the tweet was a joke.

He also tweeted in November that he was teaching his children how to use a gun in the “unlikely” possibility Sen. Bernie Sanders beats Trump in the 2020 election.

In response to his exclusion from the reunion, Huff told The Athletic he was “quite frankly, shocked. Disappointed.”

“If it wasn’t for me, they wouldn’t be having a reunion,” he said. “But if they want to stick with their politically correct, progressive bulls—, that’s fine.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.