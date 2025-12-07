How Is This Not Racist? Ex-MSNBC Host Trashes Minorities for Working with ICE to Catch Criminals

Former MSNBC host Krystal Ball said on “I’ve Had It” on Tuesday that she was baffled by brown-skinned minorities working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to clamp down on illegal immigration.

Border czar Tom Homan said on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Nov. 25 that ICE was hiring 10,000 more agents that would be working by mid-January. Ball claimed on the podcast that minority ICE agents were morally bankrupt and were not welcome in the country.

“Not only do you have no moral compass — and how many times have you seen these guys, they’ve got their masks on so you can’t see their whole face, but what you can see it’s like a brown skin tone and a dude who looks like his last name is probably like Lopez or Hernandez or something,” Ball said. “It’s like, what is wrong with you? Not only do you not have morality, apparently you don’t have self-preservation.”

“I mean, these people hate you. They hate you. They hate your family. They hate your kids. They hate your future grandkids. They don’t think you belong here,” she continued. “You’re not a quote-unquote heritage American. You’re never going to belong. And you’re the one implementing the violent force against your own community. I just can’t wrap my head around that.”

Homan said on “The Ingraham Angle” that the addition of 10,000 agents would represent three times the current number conducting enforcement operations. He also said President Donald Trump’s administration had conducted around 650,000 deportations so far.

“You got to consider the people who have left the country out of fear of being deported. There’s over 1.6 million of them. So there’s well over 2.2 million [who have] left the country already,” Homan asserted. “And that’s been the part of the plan from the beginning. We knew if we send over a thousand ICE teams out there across the country, we send a message to the whole world. You enter this country illegally, we’re looking for you.”

Moreover, after two National Guardsmen were shot on Wednesday — allegedly by an Afghan national brought into the U.S. under former President Joe Biden’s administration — Trump announced in a Thursday post on Truth Social that his administration would further restrict migration.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country,” the president wrote.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.