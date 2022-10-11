Ex-NBA Star Arrested at Airport After Allegedly Striking Son, 10, So Hard He Was Taken to Hospital

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested Monday at LaGuardia airport after allegedly hitting his son in the head with a closed fist.

Gordon’s 10-year-old son was reportedly taken to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital by an aunt after the incident and Port Authority police barred Gordon from boarding his plane to Chicago, the New York Post reported.

The Post also reported that law enforcement handcuffed Gordon.

Gordon also allegedly resisted arrest, TMZ reported.

Two Port Authority officers involved in the arrest suffered minor injuries, the Post reported.

Gordon’s son had a restraining order against Gordon, TMZ said, adding that a witness told police that Gordon “punched his 10-year-old son in the head with a closed fist.”

The former NBA player, now 39, was a guard for several teams throughout his 11 seasons, spanning from 2004 to 2015.

He played five seasons with the Chicago Bulls, three with the Detroit Pistons, two with the Charlotte Hornets and one with the Orlando Magic, according to Basketball Reference.

Monday’s alleged assault on his son is not the first time Gordon has had trouble with the law.

Did you ever watch Ben Gordon play? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (28 Votes)

In 2017 he was charged in Harlem, New York, with having a fake Florida license plate on his car, the New York Daily News reported.

Gordon was also arrested that same year on charges of assault and robbery, and another time for setting off the fire alarms in his Los Angeles home when there was no fire, the Post reported.

In 2017, a judge ordered Gordon to have psychiatric treatment, the Daily News added.

In 2020, Gordon announced that he was struggling with his mental health and working on improving it.

“I was obsessed with killing myself,” he said, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, many on Twitter have been speaking out against Gordon and his alleged actions against his son at LaGuardia.

One University of Connecticut basketball fan, which is where Gordon played before the NBA, tweeted that “If this is true which it sure seems it is, UConn better completely turn their back on anything Ben Gordon related!!! #NotUConnFamily !!!”

If this is true which it sure seems it is, UConn better completely turn their back on anything Ben Gordon related!!! #NotUConnFamily !!! https://t.co/9f52nxLMxJ — A🏀UConn🏀Sausage (@ScottCo39908318) October 11, 2022

Another Twitter user posted, “Ben Gordon back in the news, but for the wrong reasons, again.”

Ben Gordon back in the news, but for the wrong reasons, again pic.twitter.com/0FmBaUorMc — LANY (@nbalany) October 11, 2022

There has been no comment on the situation from Gordon himself and no update on the condition of his son.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.